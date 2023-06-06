Who is Love Island 2023 star Molly Marsh's famous mum?

Love Island's Molly Marsh has a close relationship with her mum. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Is Molly Marsh related to Kim Marsh? Everything you need to know about the Love Island star's family...

Love Island is back on our TVs with a brand new series and some brand new stars - including Molly Marsh.

And while this is some of the Islander’s first time on TV, Molly has some famous connections.

In fact, Molly’s mum is actually an actress and has previously had roles on Coronation Street and Where the Heart Is.

So who is Molly Marsh’s mum and how is she famous? Here’s what we know…

Molly Marsh's mum is an actress. Picture: Instagram

Who is Molly Marsh’s mum?

Despite her name, Molly Marsh is not related to Coronation Street Kym Marsh, but her mum has previously played three roles on Coronation Street.

Janet first starred in Corrie in 2005 as a nurse, before playing a receptionist at the Scott-Roe Clinic in March 2008.

She later popped up on the cobbles in 2009 where she played an ITU nurse.

Her other credits include Still Open All Hours, Where The Heart Is, Bodies, and In The Dark.

Islanders enter the villa in Love Island first look

Speaking about her mum ahead of her time in the Love Island villa, Molly said she hadn’t given her any specific tips about dealing with the cameras.

“We already have been very big fans of the show,” she said, adding the family would ‘all sit together every time Love Island’s on’ and speculate over who Molly would couple up with.

She continued: “They know how the show works and what it entails.

“So they are really excited for me and they know how much I love being in a relationship.

“They know that I love being in love, so they do want that for me again, so I can probably leave them alone a bit!”

Molly Marsh has previously visited the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram

Molly is a social media creator and has previously visited the Love Island villas as a guest.

Ahead of her time on the show, she said: “With my job being in social media, I’ve had some amazing opportunities to go on press trips and I’ve actually been out to the Love Island Villas in Mallorca and South Africa.

“Having the experience to walk around both was amazing but to now actually live in the Villa is going to be incredible."

According to reports, Molly was ‘scouted after visiting the villa in South Africa earlier this year’.

A source told The Sun: "She was on the tour as an invited guest when she caught the eyes of producers.

“Molly made it clear she would love to be a part of Love Island, and she was told to audition.”