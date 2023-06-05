Love Island 2023's Jess Harding: Age, job, Instagram and controversial relationship status revealed

Love Islander Jess is looking for the man of her dreams in the villa. Picture: ITV/Instagram/@jesshardingox

Her Facebook status says she's 'in a relationship', but who is Love Island's Jess? How old is she? And does she really have a boyfriend? Here's everything you need to know.

Love Island 2023 is just days away and rumours have already started swirling around the contestants, in particular Jess Harding.

The new Islander has baffled fans before she's even stepped foot in the villa after it was revealed her Facebook profile says she is 'in a relationship'.

We're guessing the clinic owner hasn't had a chance to change her status yet, what with all the outfit packing and beauty prep.

But who exactly is Jess Harding and is she really single? From her love life to her age, job and Instagram following, we reveal more about the reality star.

London-based beauty clinic owner Jess says most boys give her the 'ick'. Picture: Instagram/@jesshardingox

Who is Love Island's Jess Harding?

Age: 22

Job: Aesthetics Practitioner

From: London

Instagram: @jesshardingox

With her bouncy blow-dry and polished wardrobe, Jess has made one thing clear – she's ready to date.

Appearing to confirm her Facebook status is wrong (and probably just forgotten about seeing as it was last updated in 2020), the blonde beauty confessed she struggles to find guys that don't make her cringe.

Speaking to ITV ahead of the show, she opened up about why she thinks she's still single, revealing: "Because every boy is giving me the ick at the moment. I feel like it’s fate because I’m saving myself for Mr Right in the villa!"

Where is Love Island's Jess Harding from?

Business owner Jess lives and works in London.

She runs Candy Aesthetics, a beauty clinic based in the west of the capital.

Jess set to enter Love Island

The young entrepreneur declares herself as a "big personality", which could be why she's already been so successful.

Not only does the 22-year-old run her own company but she's been making waves on social media, too.

With almost 40,000 followers, Jess has carved out a side hustle as a glamorous jet-setter.

She regularly posts photos of her sun-soaked adventures to Thailand, Dubai and Ibiza.

Jess admits that flirting sometimes gets her "into a bit of trouble". Picture: Instagram/jesshardingox

What has Jess Harding said about going into the villa?

This beauty-obsessed Islander told ITV she couldn't wait to enter the villa but is expecting some drama as she often gets judged.

However Jess has only got her eyes on the prize – a serious relationship.

"I'm so excited to go in. I actually am ready to settle down and have kids, and get married," she said.

When asked why she'd be a great match for someone, she revealed: "Firstly I think I’ve got quite a big personality and I’ve got a heart of gold. I can stand up for myself if I need to. I’m honest, and I love, love. I’m also a really good girlfriend."

Her future man better not be showy though, or turn up with a packed lunch.

Speaking of what turns her off, she said: "When a guy stunts for money, that’s an ick. Showing off all their designer clothes because most of the time they’re probably fake anyway!"

"Another one is when a boy runs for the train and the train goes without him. Lunch Boxes also - just go to Tesco and get a meal deal!"