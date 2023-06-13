Meet Love Island bombshell Leah Taylor: Age, business and famous ex-boyfriend revealed

13 June 2023, 13:56

By Zoe Adams

Love Island's Leah Taylor wearing an ombre bikini in official shot alongside natural picture of her with her hair up
Love Island's Leah Taylor entered as a double bombshell into the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Leah Taylor has some amazing celebrity connections, a famous ex-boyfriend and some Love Island connections already - so who is she? And what does she do for a job? Here's all the interesting details you need to know.

Love Island has dropped not one, but two bombshells into the villa in the form of Charlotte Sumner and Leah Taylor.

Keen to find herself a man, Leah has confessed while she has high expectations, she won't be settling for less.

"I’ve realised through past experiences exactly what I want in life when it comes to love,” she said.

“I’m ready to find it now and I’m not going to wait around. I've figured out what it is that I look for in a person, which means my bar is set really high.”

Quite the interesting character, Leah will certainly impress some of the guys in the villa with either her personal business achievements, her dancing skills or her famous Love Island connections.

Here's everything you need to know including her age, Instagram and where she's from.

Leah Taylor wearing a black bikini while on holiday in Dubai
Leah Taylor has her own business and has been a professional dancer. Picture: Leah Taylor/Instagram

Who is Love Island bombshell Leah Taylor?

Age: 27

From: Manchester

Job: Social Media Marketer

Instagram: @leahjtaylorr

Leah isn't just a pretty face as she also runs her own social media marketing business in Manchester following her career change from being a dancer.

Performing with the likes of Rita Ora and Camila Cabello, Leah knows just how to move - a backflip is even her party trick!

But while she's an impressive date, her partner has a few rules to follow as small things can easily turn her off.

Read more: Love Island 2023 ages: Who is the oldest contestant and who is the youngest?

Read more: The Love Island 2023 stars with secret famous connections including Brad Pitt and Coronation Street

She said her icks are: "When a guy has a yoghurt and takes the lid off and licks it. Another one is when guys try to shout and they don’t have a shouting voice. I’m only little but I can shout the house down if I need to."

Leah Taylor wearing a black dress entering the Love Island villa
Leah Taylor is looking for her Mr Right in the Love Island villa and has firmly said she will not accept anything less. Picture: ITV2
Love Island Leah Taylor in a bikini in the Maldives next to best friend and former contestant Maura Higgins in floral bikini
Love Island Leah Taylor is best friends with former favourite Maura Higgins. Picture: Leah Taylor/Instagram

Who is Leah Taylor's famous ex-boyfriend?

Leah is no stranger to dating a man of Love Island status as she was previously in a relationship with Danny Williams.

The couple dated in 2020 after he appeared on the show in 2019. Not much is known about their relationship but it's reported they were together for around two years.

Who are Leah Taylor's famous circle of friends?

Proving her Love Island connections are strong, Leah is best friends with none other than Maura Higgins.

Talking about her bestie, she said: "My favourite thing I’ve ever watched is Maura’s best bits. She’s one of my best friends so we watched it together one night and couldn’t stop laughing, she’s hilarious.”

There are also reports that Leah and Molly Marsh were previously friends before being ruined in the Love Island villa.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jess Harding posing in a bikini for Love Island alongside a beauty photo from Instagram.

Love Island 2023's Jess Harding: Age, Instagram and business venture revealed

Love Island star Tyrique Hyde standing in navy trunks for promo picture alongside picture of him in his car

Love Island 2023’s Tyrique Hyde: Age, football career and famous friends

Love Island's Mehdi Edno wearing olourful swim trunks for his promo shot alongside a picture of him on the beach wearing a black t-shirt and cap

Love Island 2023’s Mehdi Edno: Age, job, where he's from and other important facts

Love Island's Leah Taylor wearing an orange dress giving side eye alongside a picture of Molly Marsh gasping

Love Island: How do Molly Marsh and Leah Taylor know each other and have they fallen out?

Love Island Charlotte Sumner's official shot wearing a black wrap bikini alongside her on a beach in a leopard print bikini

Meet Love Island bombshell Charlotte Sumner: Job, where she's from and controversial age revealed

Trending on Heart

How much does it cost to leave your fan on at night? (stock image)

This is how much it costs to leave your fan on all night

Lifestyle

Dog locked inside car outside Ikea in 29C rescued by police [Right and left: Stock Images]

Dog rescued from locked car outside an Ikea in 29C heat

Lifestyle

A man is charging people to 'park like a wally'

Man charges people £10 for ‘parking like a wally’

Lifestyle

First ever Chinese takeaway drive-thru opens in England

First ever Chinese takeaway drive-thru opens in England

Lifestyle

Alison Hammond has opened up about her confidence

Alison Hammond breaks down while talking to This Morning viewer about body confidence

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blue dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue floral midi dress

Celebrities

How old are the Love Island stars? Here's what we know...

Love Island 2023 ages: Who is the oldest contestant and who is the youngest?

Coleen Nolan is back with her ex boyfriend Michael Jones

Loose Women's Coleen Nolan reveals mystery new boyfriend is her ex Michael Jones

A man has complained about his neighbour's fence

Man furious as neighbour puts up 9ft fence and CCTV to 'spy' on garden

Lifestyle

Gogglebox's Ellie Warner has shared photos from her naming ceremony

Gogglebox's Ellie Warner confuses fans with new photos of baby son

ITV offer to pay for This Morning employee therapy following Phillip Schofield scandal

ITV offer to pay for This Morning employee therapy following Phillip Schofield scandal

Jessie J has shared her baby's name

What is Jessie J's baby name? Star's boyfriend reveals sweet moniker

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green summer dress for £35.99

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has said it struggle to find other mums at son's school

Stacey Solomon 'nervous' about son's new school as she worries mums won't like her

This Morning's Craig Doyle 'set to become Phillip Schofield's permanent replacement'

This Morning's Craig Doyle 'set to become Phillip Schofield's permanent replacement'