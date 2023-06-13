Meet Love Island bombshell Leah Taylor: Age, business and famous ex-boyfriend revealed

Love Island's Leah Taylor entered as a double bombshell into the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Leah Taylor has some amazing celebrity connections, a famous ex-boyfriend and some Love Island connections already - so who is she? And what does she do for a job? Here's all the interesting details you need to know.

Love Island has dropped not one, but two bombshells into the villa in the form of Charlotte Sumner and Leah Taylor.

Keen to find herself a man, Leah has confessed while she has high expectations, she won't be settling for less.

"I’ve realised through past experiences exactly what I want in life when it comes to love,” she said.

“I’m ready to find it now and I’m not going to wait around. I've figured out what it is that I look for in a person, which means my bar is set really high.”

Quite the interesting character, Leah will certainly impress some of the guys in the villa with either her personal business achievements, her dancing skills or her famous Love Island connections.

Here's everything you need to know including her age, Instagram and where she's from.

Leah Taylor has her own business and has been a professional dancer. Picture: Leah Taylor/Instagram

Who is Love Island bombshell Leah Taylor?

Age: 27

From: Manchester

Job: Social Media Marketer

Instagram: @leahjtaylorr

Leah isn't just a pretty face as she also runs her own social media marketing business in Manchester following her career change from being a dancer.

Performing with the likes of Rita Ora and Camila Cabello, Leah knows just how to move - a backflip is even her party trick!

But while she's an impressive date, her partner has a few rules to follow as small things can easily turn her off.

She said her icks are: "When a guy has a yoghurt and takes the lid off and licks it. Another one is when guys try to shout and they don’t have a shouting voice. I’m only little but I can shout the house down if I need to."

Leah Taylor is looking for her Mr Right in the Love Island villa and has firmly said she will not accept anything less. Picture: ITV2

Love Island Leah Taylor is best friends with former favourite Maura Higgins. Picture: Leah Taylor/Instagram

Who is Leah Taylor's famous ex-boyfriend?

Leah is no stranger to dating a man of Love Island status as she was previously in a relationship with Danny Williams.

The couple dated in 2020 after he appeared on the show in 2019. Not much is known about their relationship but it's reported they were together for around two years.

Who are Leah Taylor's famous circle of friends?

Proving her Love Island connections are strong, Leah is best friends with none other than Maura Higgins.

Talking about her bestie, she said: "My favourite thing I’ve ever watched is Maura’s best bits. She’s one of my best friends so we watched it together one night and couldn’t stop laughing, she’s hilarious.”

There are also reports that Leah and Molly Marsh were previously friends before being ruined in the Love Island villa.