Love Island 2023’s Mitchel Taylor: Age, job, Instagram and why he's still single

5 June 2023, 20:34

Love Island's Mitchel Taylor wearing red trunks plus a picture of him in a restaurant eating
Love Island's Mitchel Taylor is fed up of the dating world and is looking for something more serious. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Mitchel Taylor is joining the 2023 cast of Love Island but who is he? What does he do for a career? Here's everything you need to know.

Love Island 2023 is back for the summer following a successful winter series in South Africa which saw Kai and Sanam take the winning crown.

Hoping to be just as successful is new contestant Mitchel Taylor who is fed up of the single life and wants to find himself a more serious other half.

He told ITV producers: "I’m just really picky. I’ve got to find the girl that I want to marry and have kids with. I’m nearly 27, I don’t want to play the field anymore, I want to find the one."

So who is Mitchel Taylor and what do we need to know about him? How old is he? And where is he from? Here's the facts.

Mitchel Taylor young sitting on the sofa with earphones in
Mitchel Taylor is one of the oldest contestants to enter the villa so far at just 26 years old. Picture: Mitchel Taylor/Instagram

Who is Mitchel Taylor?

Age: 26

From: Sheffield

Job: Gas Engineer

Nearly 27, Mitchell is one of the oldest contestants to enter the villa this year so far and he has a plan to woo the ladies over in hope of finding The One.

He said: "I thrive on being a gentleman. I’ll shower you with flowers, I’ll take you on dates, I’ll fill your bedside drawer with your favourite sweets and chocolate. I’ve been single, I’ve had my fun and now I want to settle down."

What is Mitchel Taylor's type?

After his future Mrs, Mitchel has described his perfect woman would have "nice teeth, nice eyes and is down-to-earth".

However, there are a few things that give him the 'ick' too.

"Food in your teeth and counting coins in your hand- when a girl stands at the bar counting out the coins to pay for a drink, it’s not for me!" he said.

Love Island's Mitchel posing in Marbella in front of a swimming pool on a cloudy day
Love Island's Mitchel is hoping to find the woman of his dreams this summer. Picture: Mitchel Taylor/Instagram

Mitchel to enter Love Island

Is Mitchel Taylor on Instagram?

You can get a better look at what Mitchel is like if you take a look at his Instagram page @mitcheltaylor_.

Popular posts include his gym journey, holiday trips and days out with his friends.

However, you won't hear or see from Mitchel for a while as all social media is banned while in the villa.

