Liberty Poole: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Liberty Poole has been announced as one of the Love Island All Stars contestant. Picture: ITV/Instagram/@libertypoolex

By Hope Wilson

What season of Love Island was Liberty Poole on and who was she with? Here's what happened when she first appeared on the show.

Love Island All Stars is back on our screens very soon, with some of our favourite former Islanders heading back to the Villa for another chance at love.

Maya Jama will be in South Africa ready to welcome the All Stars to their new home for the next few weeks as they embark on a quest to find their perfect partner. With contestants ranging from series one right through to series 10, there are lots of familiar faces who will be appearing on our screens in the coming months.

One of the returning Islanders is Liberty Poole, whose relationship with Jake Cornish and friendship with Kaz Kamwi was an important part of her journey.

Who is Love Island All Stars Liberty Poole? Her age, Instagram and past relationships revealed.

Liberty Poole will be taking part in Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Liberty Poole?

Liberty Poole is 24-years-old.

Ahead of entering the villa, Liberty spoke about how she was feeling about taking part in the show again.

The TV favourite said: "I’ve grown so much as a person since I was first on the show, so I’m excited for people to see that. I’m a lot more confident in who I am and sure about exactly what I want from a relationship. I just want to have fun and meet a lovely boy."

What is Liberty Poole's Instagram?

Liberty Poole's Instagram handle is @libertypoolex.

She currently has 1.3million followers and often posts pictures with her bestie, fellow Islander, 29-year-old Kaz.

Where is Liberty Poole from?

Liberty Poole is from Birmingham.

When asked about dating in the Villa, Liberty said: "The Love Island Villa is such an amazing place to learn about yourself and grow as a person. I’m in my 20’s and I’ve probably done more dating in that Villa than I have in the real world."

Liberty Poole is looking for her perfect partner on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@libertypoolex

What season of Love Island was Liberty Poole on?

Liberty Poole was in series seven of Love Island which aired in 2021.

Her fellow contestants included Chloe Burrows, Faye Winter and Toby Aromolaran, with Liam Reardon and Millie Court being the winning couple.

Liberty's relationship with her best friend Kaz was an important part of her journey on the show.

Who was Liberty Poole coupled up with on Love Island and what happened?

Liberty Poole was coupled up with Jake Cornish on Love Island.

The pair became partners from the first episode and saw their relationship blossom as the weeks went on.

However it wasn't meant to be, as just a few days before the finale, Jake and Liberty called it quits after tension had been building between the two.

What has Liberty Poole done since Love Island?

After appearing on Love Island, Liberty signed a £1million deal with fashion label InTheStyle and has worked with other brands such as Boux Avenue and Skinny Tan.

In 2022, Liberty took part in the fourteenth series of Dancing on Ice, making it to week four of the competition. She was also a contestant on Love Island Games which aired late last year.

