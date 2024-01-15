What happened between Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole? Their relationship explained

15 January 2024, 17:30

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish pose together on Love Island
Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish were coupled up on Love Island in 2021. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish's Love Island romance explained.

Love Island All Stars is back on our screens and we can't wait to watch our favourite Islanders head to the South African Villa for a second chance at love.

Maya Jama, 29, will be at the helm as the contestants begin their quest to find their perfect match. However it may not be smooth sailing as there will be an awkward reunion between exes.

Two of the contestants this year are Liberty Poole, 24, and Jake Cornish, 26, who were coupled up together during their original season of Love Island in 2021. The pair's relationship started off strong, however the partnership soon fizzled out and the couple called it quits before the Love Island finale.

What happened between Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish on Love Island? Here is everything you need to know.

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish were in a relationship on Love Island
Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish were in a relationship on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish's relationship explained

Liberty and Jake coupled up with each other on the first day of series seven of Love Island and bonded instantly.

The pair started their Love Island journey strong, with Liberty saying she loved Jake within the first few weeks of the show.

Jake and Liberty made their relationship official in week four, with Jake gifting his girlfriend a matching magnetic bracelet as a sign of his commitment to her.

Jake Cornish gifts Liberty Poole a bracelet on Love Island
Jake Cornish gave Liberty Poole a present whilst on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Their relationship also survived Casa Amour, with both Jake and Liberty staying loyal to each other after many of their fellow Islanders strayed.

However cracks began to show in their partnership during Movie Night when Liberty was shown a clip of Jake saying he didn't want to 'rip her clothes off', leading Liberty to believe he didn't find her attractive.

Despite being hurt by his comments, Liberty chose to forgive Jake and their relationship appeared to be back on track.

Love Island's Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole sit together on the show
Love Island's Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole had a a rollercoaster of a relationship on the show. Picture: ITV

During a public poll in week seven of the show, Jake and Liberty were voted as having the 'most one-sided relationship', which caused problems between the pair.

In one tense conversation, Liberty quizzed her boyfriend on why he hadn't told her he loves her, when she said it to him in week four.

This led to Jake finally professing his love for Liberty, leaving her elated. However their fellow islanders didn't share the same view as the couple.

Liberty Poole breaks down in tears on Love Island while hugging Faye Winter
Liberty Poole was upset when her relationship with Jake Cornish fizzled out. Picture: ITV

When Liberty told the girls about Jake's confession, they reacted in a less than favourable way, with Chloe Burrows telling Liberty: "Do you not think he's telling you what you want to hear right now?"

This once again caused tension to grow between the couple, with Liberty eventually breaking down in tears and revealing that she couldn't be part of the relationship anymore.

During their final date on a yacht, Jake and Liberty decided to split and leave the island before the finale.

Love Island stars Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole hug
Love Island stars Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole left the show as friends. Picture: ITV

Despite their rocky journey on the show, it appears that all is well between the two, as they have both spoken positively about each other in the press.

Ahead of taking part in Love Island All Stars, Liberty voiced her thoughts on possibly seeing one of her exes on the show.

The 24-year-old said: "It’s always going to be awkward isn’t it, it’s always going to be weird seeing someone that you’ve been with getting with someone else.

"I wish my exes nothing but the best. I'm going to be focused on my own journey so if it was to happen I won’t be worrying about them - so I'll stay focussed on my goal, which is to find love."

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole will be appearing on The Love Island: All-Stars
Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole will be appearing on The Love Island: All-Stars . Picture: ITV

Similarly, Jake had a positive outlook on potentially seeing an ex on the island, stating: "Well there is only one and that’s Liberty.

"We never ended with any bad blood between us and everything happens for a reason. We just become two different people in the end."

