Love Island All Stars lineup: Full cast list revealed

By Hope Wilson

Love Island All Stars: Full line-up revealed. Picture: ITV/Instagram/Kaz Kamwi/Toby Aromolaran/Demi Jones/Jake Cornish

Love Island: All-Stars is heading to South Africa on 15th of January.

Love Island: All-Stars is heading to our screens later this month with 12 familiar faces looking for another chance at love.

Instead of a winter version of Love Island, the 2024 series will see Maya Jama back in South Africa with former Love Island contestants all wanting to give the experience another go. With the success of the Love Island Games earlier this year, we can't wait for the series to start.

Featuring Islanders from series one all the way to series 10, social media has been buzzing with talk on who the Love Island: All-Stars cast may be. Georgia Harrison, Liberty Poole, Kaz Kamwi and Jake Cornish are all rumoured to be taking part, and now the official cast list has been revealed.

Who is in Love Island All-Stars? Here is everything you need to know.

The Love Island: All-Stars cast has been revealed. Picture: ITV

Love Island All Stars Lineup

Georgia Harrison

First appearing on the show back in 2017, Georgia Harrison, 29, is heading back into the Love Island villa.

During her first series, Georgia caused a stir by partnering with Kem Cetinay while he was with Amber Davies, however the two soon reunited. Georgia was then coupled up with Sam Gowland, however their relationship soon fizzled out.

Speaking ahead of entering the villa this year, Georgia said: "This time around I’m going to be more confident, I was 21 the first time around, I’m now 29 and I feel like I know myself fully at this age."

Georgia Harrison is taking part in Love Islander: All-Stars. Picture: Instagram/Georgia Harrison

Toby Aromolaran

Toby Aromolaran, 24, is the next Love Island: All-Star cast member.

After partnering with Chloe Burrows, 28, on series seven of Love Island, Toby will be hoping to fall in love in South Africa.

Speaking before entering the show, Toby said: "It’s a running joke with my family and friends that for me to find something serious with a girl,I would need to go on Love Island. They call it my version of a dating app.

"My family are so supportive and are just waiting for me to bring another girl home from the Villa."

Toby Aromolaran is the next Love Island: All-Star. Picture: Instagram/Toby Aromolaran

Watch the Love Island: All-Stars teaser here:

All Star islanders are on their way to the villa

Kaz Kamwi

Kaz Kamwi burst onto our screens in 2022 as one of the original Islanders on Love Island series seven.

The 29-year-old left the villa with fellow contestant Tyler Cruickshank, 28, however their relationship ended shortly after filming ended.

Ahead of the new seres airing, Kaz spoke about why she was re-entering the villa: "To be totally honest, I actually really want to find love. I had a great time last series but I want to have an even better time."

Kaz Kamwi will be heading to the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram/Kaz Kamwi

Chris Taylor

The next Love Island alum is Chris Taylor, 33, who appeared on the show in 2019.

During his time in the villa, Chris was partnered with Harley Brash, however their relationship broke down after the pair left the show.

After parting ways, Chris began a relationship with fellow islander Maura Higgins, 33, but after some months of dating, they also split.

Asked why he was entering the villa again, Chris said: "Last time I was only there for 15 days, so I want to do it and enjoy it all again. I am 33 now and getting on a bit - I am getting ear hair!

"It would be nice to have a girl to keep my ears trimmed for me! It would be good to find a girl who I can co-parent my dog with."

Chris Taylor is looking for love on Love Island: All-Stars. Picture: Instagram/Chris Taylor

Georgia Steel

From series four, Georgia Steel, 25, is ready to find love in this year's Love Island: All-Stars.

The TV star is looking forward to visiting the villa with the hope of finding the perfect partner.

Georgia said: "I feel like going in this time it’ll be nice because we have all gone through similar experiences, I think that'll create an instant connection."

Georgia Steel will be heading to South Africa for Love Island: All-Stars. Picture: Instagram/Georgia Steel

Anton Danyluk

Series five star Anton Danyluk, is back for another shot at love.

Anton was in a relationship with fellow islander Belle Hassan, 25, however their relationship soon ended after leaving the villa.

The TV favourite has said he was looking forward to taking part in Love Island: All-Stars: "I think this time with Love Island: All Stars, things will be different, as we all understand what it’s like to go on Love Island and the only thing now missing is finding a partner. I’m really excited at the prospect of it."

Anton Danyluk took part in series five of the show. Picture: Instagram/Anton Danyluk

Hannah Elizabeth

Series one OG Hannah Elizabeth, 33, was a fan favourite during her time on Love Island.

After getting engaged to fellow islander Jon Clark, 34, on the show, their partnership ended shortly after leaving the villa.

Now a mother, Hannah is keen to find her forever partner: "I’m returning to the Love Island Villa because I did it eight years ago and what an opportunity I never thought I’d get again. I’m not very good at finding love but I had a ball the first time, so I’m going to have a ball again."

Hannah Elizabeth was in the first series of Love Island. Picture: Instagram/Hannah Elizabeth

Jake Cornish

Jake Cornish, 26, is the next Love Islander to take part in Love Island: All-Stars.

While his relationship with Liberty Poole, 24, fizzled out on the show, Jake is keen to find his Mrs Right.

Asked what he would do differently this time, Jake stated: "There is nothing major I would do differently but I have definitely matured in the two years since first being on the show. I look at things differently and respond differently. When it comes to people's opinions, I don’t sit on the fence anymore. That is my way of life now, so I will take that into the Villa."

Jake Cornish is hoping to find a partner on Love Island: All-Stars. Picture: Instagram/Jake Cornish

Demi Jones

After taking part in Love Island in 2020, Demi is heading back to South Africa for another chance at love.

Ahead of entering the villa, Demi said: "I am returning to the Love Island Villa because I am ready again to find love. I lost a lot of confidence with my health issues over the last couple of years but I’ve been smashing the gym this year, finding my confidence again and I’ve got it back. So, let’s find a man!"

Demi Jones will be heading into the Love Island: All-Stars villa. Picture: Instagram/Demi Jones

Luis Morrison

Another series one legend is back in the villa, this time it's 29-year-old Luis Morrison.

Luis was previously in a relationship with fellow islander Cally Jane Beech, 32, with the pair welcoming their daughter Vienna in 2017.

When asked how he was feeling about taking part in Love Island again, Luis said: "I’m a lot older and wiser, so I know what I am getting myself into. I don’t have a game plan at all - I am an open book so I will go with the flow and see what happens."

Luis Morrison will be on this year's Love Island: All-Stars. Pictured with his daughter Vienna. Picture: Instagram/Luis Morrison

Liberty Poole

There may be tension in the villa as Jake Cornish's ex-girlfriend Liberty Poole, 25, is also entering the villa.

When asked how she felt about possbily seeing her ex, Liberty said: "It’s always going to be awkward isn’t it, it’s always going to be weird seeing someone that you’ve been with getting with someone else.

"I wish my exes nothing but the best. I'm going to be focused on my own journey so if it was to happen I won’t be worrying about them - so I'll stay focussed on my goal, which is to find love."

Liberty Poole will come face-to-face with her ex-boyfriend Jake Cornish. Picture: Instagram/Liberty Poole

Mitchel Taylor

Mitchel Taylor, 27, is the newest islander to take part in Love Island: All-Stars.

After appearing in the most recent series, Mitchel had a rocky journey in the villa.

Speaking about how he would approach the show this time round, Mitchel said: 'I think I went in with my heart on my sleeve the first time and got hurt and this time I am just going in to enjoy myself and if a connection happens, a connection happens. Honestly when I went in for series ten, you saw me and Molly, I went for Molly, I wanted her. And with this one, I am not going to make myself that vulnerable. I am going to play the game."

Mitchel Taylor will be appearing in Love Island: All-Stars. Picture: Instagram/Mitchel Taylor

