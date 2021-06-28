Who is Love Island's Jake Cornish? Age, job and Instagram revealed

28 June 2021, 18:00

What does Jake Cornish do for a living and where is he from? Everything you need to know about the Love Island star...

It’s that time of year again, so dig out your sunnies, get on your brightest swimwear and turn on Love Island.

After 18 months, the ultimate dating show is finally back on ITV2 and we are more than excited.

This year, a whole host of singletons are currently in the villa looking for ‘The One’ in a bid to win £50,000.

Jake Cornish is starring on Love Island
Jake Cornish is starring on Love Island. Picture: ITV

So, let’s get to know original Islander Jake Cornish a little bit better...

How old is Jake Cornish?

Love Island star Jake is 24-years-old and grew up in Weston-super-Mare.

When asked how his friends and family describe him, Jake said he is ‘always up for a laugh’.

“I’m always having fun,” he said, adding: “I don’t take anything seriously. The prankster!

“My nickname is Tigger from Winnie the Pooh because I’m always bouncing all over the place. I’ve always got so much energy.”

When it comes to romantic partners, Jake said he has ‘always gone for blondes’, but wants someone ‘respectful’ and ‘loyal’.

He said: “I’ve had messages from girls that have got boyfriends and husbands. This is why I don’t trust anyone.

“Someone who is loyal really. But when I’m single, I like having a good time!”

His ideal woman is Billie Faiers and he actually messaged the Mummy Diaries star on Instagram once… but we’re guessing she didn’t respond.

What is Jake Cornish’s job?

Jake is a water engineer, but he describes himself as a ‘handyman’, explaining: “I’m a jack of all trades just not electrics! I don’t go near electrics.”

But in the future, the Islander said he’d like to have ‘a couple more properties’ under his belt and also open his own restaurant.

What is Jake Cornish’s Instagram?

You can find Jake @jakecornish7, and you guessed it, there are a lot of topless photos.

Jake also spends a lot of time partying with his mates and spending quality time with his family.

