Who is Love Island's Liam Reardon? Age, job and Instagram revealed

By Polly Foreman

Liam is one of the first Love Island Bombshell boys - find out who he is, where he's from, and who he's got his eye on...

Love Island 2021 is in full swing, and the new series has been jam-packed full of drama.

After the first coupling up, we found out bombshell Chloe Burrows was heading into the villa to steal one of the guys, and she decided to couple up with Aaron Francis, meaning Shannon Singh was sent home.

At the end of Wednesday night's episode, it was revealed that two new bombshell boys will be entering the villa - Chuggs Wallis and Liam Reardon.

Here's everything you need to know about newbie Liam.

Who is Love Island's Liam? What's his age and job?

Liam, 21, is a bricklayer from Merthyr in Wales.

Speaking about his decision to go on Love Island, Liam said: "I’m after a new partner. It’s been a while since I’ve had a girlfriend. I’m struggling to find one."

And discussing his type on paper, he added: "They have to be fun, outgoing. A big thing for me is independence. I want them to want me, not need me."

Who will Liam couple up with?

We don't yet know who Liam will couple up with, but he said in his entrance interview that he has his eye on Kaz Kamwi and Chloe.

He said: "I think Kaz is really good looking and has a great personality. I’m looking forward to getting to know her. And Chloe - I like her confidence and I’m intrigued to see what she’s about."

Is Liam on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @liamreardon1.