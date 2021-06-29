Love Island cast ages: how old are the contestants on the 2021 series?
29 June 2021, 15:26
How old are the likes of Faye, Liberty, Brad, Hugo, Aaron, Kaz, Sharon, Jake, Toby, and Chloe? Find out the ages of the Love Island season seven cast.
The seventh season of Love Island has *finally* begun, and we're absolutely over the moon our favourite show in the world is back.
The ITV2 series was sadly cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning it's been a whopping two years since the contestants graced the famous Majorca villa.
Episode one kicked off on Monday June 28, and saw the first coupling up of the series, followed by arrival of bombshell Chloe Burrows.
Currently, there are 11 contestants in total.
Here's your need-to-know on how old they are.
- Love Island 2021 couples: who is coupled up on season seven?
- Is Love Island on every night?
- Love Island Instagram accounts 2021: How to follow this year's cast
Shannon Singh age
Shannon, a model from Fife, is 22 years old.
Faye Winter age
Faye, a lettings manager from Devon, is 26 years old.
Liberty Poole age
Liberty, a waitress and marketing student from Birmingham, is 21 years old.
Sharon Gaffka age
Sharon, a civil servant and operations lead for Department of Transport, is 25 years old.
Kaz Kamwi age
Kaz, a fashion blogger from Essex, is 26 years old.
Chloe Burrows age
Chloe, a financial services marketing executive from Bicester, is 25 years old.
Toby Aromolaran age
Toby, a semi-professinal footballer from Essex, is 22 years old.
Hugo Hammond age
Hugo, a PE teacher and former cricketer from Hampshire, is 24 years old.
Brad McClelland age
Brad, a labourer from Northumberland, is 26 years old.
Aaron Francis age
Aaron, an events host from London, is 24 years old.
Jake Cornish age
Jake, a water engineer from Weston-Super-Mare, is 24 years old.