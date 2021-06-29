Love Island cast ages: how old are the contestants on the 2021 series?

29 June 2021, 15:26

How old are the Love Island cast?
How old are the Love Island cast? Picture: ITV

How old are the likes of Faye, Liberty, Brad, Hugo, Aaron, Kaz, Sharon, Jake, Toby, and Chloe? Find out the ages of the Love Island season seven cast.

The seventh season of Love Island has *finally* begun, and we're absolutely over the moon our favourite show in the world is back.

The ITV2 series was sadly cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning it's been a whopping two years since the contestants graced the famous Majorca villa.

Episode one kicked off on Monday June 28, and saw the first coupling up of the series, followed by arrival of bombshell Chloe Burrows.

Currently, there are 11 contestants in total.

Here's your need-to-know on how old they are.

Shannon Singh age

How old is Love Island's Shannon?
How old is Love Island's Shannon? Picture: ITV

Shannon, a model from Fife, is 22 years old.

Faye Winter age

How old is Love Island's Faye?
How old is Love Island's Faye? Picture: ITV

Faye, a lettings manager from Devon, is 26 years old.

Liberty Poole age

How old is Love Island's Liberty?
How old is Love Island's Liberty? Picture: ITV

Liberty, a waitress and marketing student from Birmingham, is 21 years old.

Sharon Gaffka age

How old is Love Island's Sharon?
How old is Love Island's Sharon? Picture: ITV

Sharon, a civil servant and operations lead for Department of Transport, is 25 years old.

Kaz Kamwi age

How old is Love Island's Kaz?
How old is Love Island's Kaz? Picture: ITV

Kaz, a fashion blogger from Essex, is 26 years old.

Chloe Burrows age

How old is Love Island's Chloe?
How old is Love Island's Chloe? Picture: ITV

Chloe, a financial services marketing executive from Bicester, is 25 years old.

Toby Aromolaran age

How old is Love Island's Toby?
How old is Love Island's Toby? Picture: ITV

Toby, a semi-professinal footballer from Essex, is 22 years old.

Hugo Hammond age

How old is Love Island's Hugo?
How old is Love Island's Hugo? Picture: ITV

Hugo, a PE teacher and former cricketer from Hampshire, is 24 years old.

Brad McClelland age

How old is Love Island's Brad?
How old is Love Island's Brad? Picture: ITV

Brad, a labourer from Northumberland, is 26 years old.

Aaron Francis age

How old is Love Island's Aaron?
How old is Love Island's Aaron? Picture: ITV

Aaron, an events host from London, is 24 years old.

Jake Cornish age

How old is Love Island's Jake?
How old is Love Island's Jake? Picture: ITV

Jake, a water engineer from Weston-Super-Mare, is 24 years old.

