Who is Love Island's Shannon Singh? Age, job and Instagram revealed

28 June 2021, 17:00

How old is Shannon Singh and what does she do for a living?

Calling all Love Island fans, the series is finally back this summer after two years away.

And as we watch another bunch of singletons enter the villa, let’s get to know Shannon Singh a little better...

How old is Shannon Singh?

Shannon is 22-years-old and comes from Fife in Scotland.

Shannon Singh is a model from Fife. Picture: ITV

When asked what she’s looking for in a partner, Shannon said she’s not interested in looks and concentrates on ‘energy’ and personality.

“I’m a party girl, I love going out, I’m very social,” she said, continuing: “For me it’s quite hard to find people who are genuine and looking for what you’re looking for.

“I’m not just going to go with anyone because they’re convenient. I need to make sure they’re for me.

“Looks – obviously, they’ve got to be handsome, but if he’s a handsome hunk but it’s like talking to a brick wall and I’d rather watch paint dry, it’s not going to be great.”

What is Shannon Singh’s job?

Shannon describes herself as a fashion model and often shares her modelling shots on Instagram.

Opening up about a past career, the Islander said: “I used to be a glamour model when I was 18/19.

“I loved those days, I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, they were my glory days.

“Now I’m more on Instagram/ YouTube. I’ve done a bit of commercial modelling. I can DJ as well.”

What is Shannon Singh’s Instagram?

You can find Shannon on Instagram @shannonsinghhh where she often shares selfies and snaps of her glam outfits.

While in the villa, Shannon said she’ll miss her friends and her mum the most.

She said: “I live in London, but I speak to my mum and dad on FaceTime every day.”

The star also said it’ll feel ‘weird’ not having her phone, adding: “I work on my phone, I’m always on my phone, which is annoying, but it’ll be weird, like something is missing.

“But I’m actually looking forward to not having it.”

