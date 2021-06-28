Who is Aaron Francis? Meet the Love Island star who hosted Princess Eugenie and Beatrice’s weddings

How old is Aaron Francis and what does he do for a living? Everything you need to know about the Love Island star...

Love Island season is finally upon us, which means it’s time for more bombshells, re-couplings and brutal dumpings.

And one man hoping to make a splash in the villa this year, is Aaron Francis.

So, let’s get to know the Islander a little bit better...

Aaron Francis is a luxury events manager. Picture: ITV

How old is Aaron Francis?

Aaron is 24-years-old and was born in London.

He said his friends would describe him as 'quietly confident', adding: “Recently my mum said, ‘You are one of the most confident people I know’.”

When asked what he is looking for in a woman, the Islander said: “I need someone that is passionate about what they are doing - from scientist to anything - you can tell when someone is speaking about something and they are actually smiling while they are talking.

“I love that. I don’t like when people are doing a job just to make money and then they kind of just live for the weekend.

“Especially because I work on the weekends.”

What is Aaron Francis’ job?

Aaron is a luxury events host which means he gets to put on parties for some very famous faces.

Opening up about his job, Aaron said: “In my job you meet a lot of famous people... unless you’re Beyonce, I’m not really interested.

“Obviously this life is nice but it’s not really something you can settle down with. Unless you're doing very, very well.

“For me the ultimate goal is family. I want to have like three or four kids.”

How does Aaron Francis know the Royals?

Through his work, Aaron previously hosted Princess Eugenie and Beatrice’s weddings.

He said he ‘hosted and chatted’ and described the events as ‘nice and intimate’.

Aaron also admitted he met Stormzy at the Brits after hosting the winners’ room in 2020.

What is Aaron Francis’ Instagram?

You can find Aaron sharing a lot of topless selfies @aaronfranciis.