Toby Aromolaran: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Toby Aromolaran has been revealed as one of the Love Island All Stars cast members. Picture: ITV/Instagram/@tobyaromolaran

By Hope Wilson

What season of Love Island was Toby Aromolaran on and who was he with? Here's what happened when he first appeared on the show.

Love Island All Stars is back on our screens very soon, with some of our favourite former Islanders heading to the Villa for another chance at love.

Maya Jama will be in South Africa ready to welcome the All Stars to their new home for the next few weeks as they embark on a quest to find their perfect partner. With contestants ranging from series one right through to series 10, there are lots of familiar faces who will be appearing on our screens in the coming months.

One of the returning Islanders is Toby Aromolaran, whose relationship with Chloe Burrows being an important part of his Love Island journey. After embarking on a relationship with fellow islander Georgia Steel, after meeting on Love Island Games, will these two reconcile?

Who is Love Island All Stars Toby Aromolaran? His age, Instagram and past relationships revealed.

Toby Aromolaran will be taking part in Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Toby Aromolaran?

Toby Aromolaran is 24-years-old.

Speaking ahead of entering the villa, Toby opened up about why he was returning to Love Island.

The TV favourite said: "I’m single and Love Island worked for me the first time. I had a good relationship and fell in love. If I'm Single and Love Island is an opportunity for me, how could you turn down the chance to find love again?!"

What is Toby Aromolaran's Instagram?

Toby Aromolaran's Instagram is @tobyaromolaran.

The Love Island All Star often posts images of himself playing football for Hashtag United F.C.

Toby Aromolaran is looking to find his perfect partner on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@tobyaromolaran

Where is Toby Aromolaran from?

Toby Aromolaran is from Essex.

When asked how his family felt about him going back on Love Island, Toby said: "It’s a running joke with my family and friends that for me to find something serious with a girl,I would need to go on Love Island. They call it my version of a dating app.

"My family are so supportive and are just waiting for me to bring another girl home from the Villa."

What season of Love Island was Toby Aromolaran on?

Toby Aromolaran was in series seven of Love Island which aired in 2021.

His fellow contestants included Liberty Poole, Jake Cornish, Kaz Kamwi and Lucinda Strafford, with Liam Reardon and Millie Court being the winning couple that year.

Who was Toby Aromolaran coupled up with on Love Island and what happened?

Toby Aromolaran was coupled up with Chloe Burrows on Love Island, however she wasn't his only partner on the show.

The footballer began the series in a couple with Kaz, however they decided they would be better as friends and Toby began pursuing his feelings for Chloe.

The two then became a pair, however soon after Toby decided he wanted to explore his connection with new girl Abigail Rawlings and dumped Chloe.

When Casa Amour rolled around, Toby chose to twist and returned to the Villa with Mary Bedford, leaving Abigail single. But Toby couldn't stop thinking about his ex, and later reconciled with Chloe. The pair remained coupled up and were runners-up on the show.

Toby and Chloe were in a relationship until October 2022 when the pair announced their split.

What happened between Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel?

Toby and Georgia coupled up together while they were in Love Island Games last year and appeared to have a romantic connection.

Unfortunately the pair were dumped from the island before fans were able to see their relationship blossom, and it seems that their partnership fizzled out shortly after leaving the show.

What has Toby Aromolaran done since Love Island?

Since his appearance on Love Island, Toby has continued to play football for Hashtag United F.C. as well as hosting the Fancy a Chat? podcast.

Toby also appeared on Love Island Games in 2023.

