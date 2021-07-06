Who is Love Island's Lucinda Strafford? Age, job and Instagram revealed

6 July 2021, 14:44

Lucinda will be entering the Love Island villa this evening as one of the new bombshells
Lucinda will be entering the Love Island villa this evening as one of the new bombshells. Picture: ITV/Instagram-Lucinda Strafford
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Lucinda Strafford is one of the new arrivals turning up at the Love Island villa in tonight's show.

Love Island 2021 is just heating up, and now there are two new girls ready to enter the villa and shake things up.

One of these bombshells is 21-year-old Lucinda Strafford, and she's got her sights set on Brad and Liam.

She will join other new arrival Millie Court as they enter the Love Island villa for the first time this evening.

From her age, to her job and hometown, here's everything you need to know about the blonde bombshell.

Lucinda says she's got her sights set on Brad or Liam
Lucinda says she's got her sights set on Brad or Liam. Picture: ITV

Who is Lucinda?

Lucinda, 21, is one of the latest girls to enter the Love Island villa.

The beauty is an online fashion boutique owner and lives in Brighton with her mum and one of her brothers.

She used to be a cabin crew member, and has flown many celebrities such as Danni Minogue, Usain Bolt and Nick Grimshaw.

Now, she is the owner of The Luxe Range.

Who does Lucinda fancy in the villa?

Prior to going into the villa, Lucinda revealed she had her sights set on Brad and possibly Liam.

She said: "I really fancy Brad. And then possibly Liam. But obviously I’m open to getting to know any of the other boys. I feel like Brad probably doesn’t like people as much as he’s letting on."

Lucinda sees herself as a "relationship kind of girl", but adds "the time is right and I want to have some fun".

How do I following Lucinda on Instagram?

You can following Lucinda @lucindastrafford.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on new girl Millie Court

Who is Love Island's Millie Court? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Virgin River season 2 recap: Here's what's happened in the Netflix drama so far

Virgin River season 2 recap: Here's what's happened in the Netflix drama so far
Cam and Emily have confirmed that they've moved in together

Too Hot To Handle's Emily and Cam reveal they've moved in together after confirming romance
Jake Cornish is a water engineer from Westin-super-Mare

How tall is Love Island star Jake Cornish?

Chuggs Wallis runs his own bucket hat business

What is Love Island star Chuggs Wallis’ bucket hat business? Find out more about Booby Buckets

Trending on Heart

When was Too Hot To Handle filmed?

When was Too Hot To Handle season two filmed?

Who will win Love Island 2021?

Who is favourite to win Love Island 2021?

What nights is Love Island on ITV2?

What day of the week is Love Island not on?

Who is still together form Too Hot To Handle?

Which Too Hot To Handle season two couples are still together?
Royal Mint have unveiled new Alice in Wonderland coins

Royal Mint unveil beautiful Alice in Wonderland coin collection

Lifestyle