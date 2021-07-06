Who is Love Island's Lucinda Strafford? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Lucinda will be entering the Love Island villa this evening as one of the new bombshells. Picture: ITV/Instagram-Lucinda Strafford

By Alice Dear

Lucinda Strafford is one of the new arrivals turning up at the Love Island villa in tonight's show.

Love Island 2021 is just heating up, and now there are two new girls ready to enter the villa and shake things up.

One of these bombshells is 21-year-old Lucinda Strafford, and she's got her sights set on Brad and Liam.

She will join other new arrival Millie Court as they enter the Love Island villa for the first time this evening.

From her age, to her job and hometown, here's everything you need to know about the blonde bombshell.

Lucinda says she's got her sights set on Brad or Liam. Picture: ITV

Who is Lucinda?

Lucinda, 21, is one of the latest girls to enter the Love Island villa.

The beauty is an online fashion boutique owner and lives in Brighton with her mum and one of her brothers.

She used to be a cabin crew member, and has flown many celebrities such as Danni Minogue, Usain Bolt and Nick Grimshaw.

Now, she is the owner of The Luxe Range.

Who does Lucinda fancy in the villa?

Prior to going into the villa, Lucinda revealed she had her sights set on Brad and possibly Liam.

She said: "I really fancy Brad. And then possibly Liam. But obviously I’m open to getting to know any of the other boys. I feel like Brad probably doesn’t like people as much as he’s letting on."

Lucinda sees herself as a "relationship kind of girl", but adds "the time is right and I want to have some fun".

How do I following Lucinda on Instagram?

You can following Lucinda @lucindastrafford.

