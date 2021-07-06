Who is Love Island's Millie Court? Age, job and Instagram revealed

6 July 2021, 13:38

Your need-to-know on new girl Millie Court
Millie Court is a new bombshell about to enter the villa - here's your need-to-know on the fashion buyer's administrator from Essex.

Love Island may only be in its second week, but the seventh series of the show has already dealt us a serious amount of drama.

We've seen a whopping four bombshells enter the villa since day one, and two more girls are on the way in tonight's episode.

Here's your need-to-know on Millie Court.

Who is Millie Court? What's her age and job?

Millie, 24, is a fashion buyer's administrator from Essex.

Opening up about her job in her entrance interview, Millie said: "I’ve been a buyer's assistant for three years. I love my job. It’s all involved with fashion. I studied fashion at university."

And speaking about her decision to go on Love Island, she added: "I’ve been single for over a year now. I’m ready to find ‘the one’. I’m a very spontaneous and adventurous person. I’m always up for doing something new and challenging myself. I’ve never done anything like this before. I just want to throw myself into it and have fun with it.

What's Millie's type on paper?

Speaking about what she looks for in a guy, she said: "Looks wise, it’s the classic tall, dark and handsome. But people who I’ve been with in the past haven’t been that. I say this but genuinely deep down it’s whether I’ve got a connection with them or not.


"I’m looking for someone that I can fully vibe with and we have the same energy. I really want someone who can make me laugh and is funny. Someone who matches me and not just because they’re good looking. Most boys who are really good looking are boring!"

What's Millie's Instagram name?

You can follow Millie on Instagram @milliegracecourt.

