Love Island bombshell Montel McKenzie: Age, football team and Instagram revealed

Love Island has introduced new bombshell Montel McKenzie to the villa. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Montel McKenzie is 'coming for your girl' in the Love Island villa but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the villa's new bombshell including where he's from.

Love Island has welcomed it latest pair of bombshells in the form of Mal Nicol and Montel McKenzie who currently has his eye on three other villa ladies.

Set to find his dream woman, Montel is keen to get to know Catherine Agbaje, Leah Taylor and Ella Thomas the most and he's not concerning himself with how much drama that may bring.

He told Love Island producers: "I’m not really worried about stepping on toes if I really want the girl. I’m not going to cause a problem over someone I am not interested in. I’ll definitely speak to Ella despite her being coupled up with Tyrique.”

So who is Montel McKenzie? And what do you need to know about him? Here are all the important facts including his age, where he's from and his job.

Montel McKenzie has set his sight on three Love Island ladies as he enters the villa. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island Montel McKenzie?

Age: 25

From: East London

Job: Account Manager and semi-professional footballer

Instagram: @montelmckenzie

A busy man from London, Montel is another islander claiming his busy schedule has left him shy of a girlfriend.

He said: "I just haven’t found someone I want to date, I’m always so busy with work and football!”

And it looks like Montel's first problem is going to be putting himself out there after he confessed it's usually the girls who do all the hard work to get his attention.

"I am used to people coming up to me - I’m lucky I guess! I don’t usually approach girls and win them over," Montel admitted.

“I will definitely get on with the guys in there but, at the same time, I need to talk to everyone. I’ll just be the guy that I am - cool and calm.”

Montel McKenzie has a football career and works as an account manager. Picture: Montel McKenzie/Instagram

What football team does Love Island Montel McKenzie play for?

Montel is a busy man with two jobs, one being a semi-professional football player. Clearly his passion (his Instagram is FULL of photos), Montel is a defender for Hemel Hempstead Town.

He will have plenty in common with two other islanders, Tyrique Hyde and Scott Van Der Sluis who also boast a professional football status.

What has Love Island's Montel McKenzie's family said about Love Island?

Montel said his one piece of advice from family and friends involved his bedroom antics.

He joked: "I’m definitely not going to have sex on TV, well, I said I would try my best!"