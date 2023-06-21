Love Island bombshell Montel McKenzie: Age, football team and Instagram revealed

21 June 2023, 16:25

Love Island new bombshell Montel McKenzie in pink trunks alongside picture of him taking a mirror selfie in white t-shirt
Love Island has introduced new bombshell Montel McKenzie to the villa. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Montel McKenzie is 'coming for your girl' in the Love Island villa but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the villa's new bombshell including where he's from.

Love Island has welcomed it latest pair of bombshells in the form of Mal Nicol and Montel McKenzie who currently has his eye on three other villa ladies.

Set to find his dream woman, Montel is keen to get to know Catherine Agbaje, Leah Taylor and Ella Thomas the most and he's not concerning himself with how much drama that may bring.

He told Love Island producers: "I’m not really worried about stepping on toes if I really want the girl. I’m not going to cause a problem over someone I am not interested in. I’ll definitely speak to Ella despite her being coupled up with Tyrique.”

So who is Montel McKenzie? And what do you need to know about him? Here are all the important facts including his age, where he's from and his job.

Montel McKenzie wearing a mustard yellow shirt on a Love Island date
Montel McKenzie has set his sight on three Love Island ladies as he enters the villa. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island Montel McKenzie?

Age: 25

From: East London

Job: Account Manager and semi-professional footballer

Instagram: @montelmckenzie

A busy man from London, Montel is another islander claiming his busy schedule has left him shy of a girlfriend.

He said: "I just haven’t found someone I want to date, I’m always so busy with work and football!”

Read more: Love Island: How do Molly Marsh and Leah Taylor know each other and have they fallen out?

Read more: The Love Island 2023 stars with secret famous connections including Brad Pitt and Coronation Street

And it looks like Montel's first problem is going to be putting himself out there after he confessed it's usually the girls who do all the hard work to get his attention.

"I am used to people coming up to me - I’m lucky I guess! I don’t usually approach girls and win them over," Montel admitted.

“I will definitely get on with the guys in there but, at the same time, I need to talk to everyone. I’ll just be the guy that I am - cool and calm.”

Montel McKenzie taking mirror selfie in a bathroom
Montel McKenzie has a football career and works as an account manager. Picture: Montel McKenzie/Instagram

Sammy and Jess have fiery row and Maya Jama drops major bombshell on the Islanders in first look

What football team does Love Island Montel McKenzie play for?

Montel is a busy man with two jobs, one being a semi-professional football player. Clearly his passion (his Instagram is FULL of photos), Montel is a defender for Hemel Hempstead Town.

He will have plenty in common with two other islanders, Tyrique Hyde and Scott Van Der Sluis who also boast a professional football status.

What has Love Island's Montel McKenzie's family said about Love Island?

Montel said his one piece of advice from family and friends involved his bedroom antics.

He joked: "I’m definitely not going to have sex on TV, well, I said I would try my best!"

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island's Mal Nicol in a skimpy silver bikini alongside Christmas picture of her on an ice rink wearing a grey head band

Love Island bombshell Mal Nicol: Age, job and famous ex-boyfriend

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel has reportedly been axed

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel spin-off axed following ratings drop

Holly Willoughby has shared a message with her followers

Holly Willoughby shares cryptic message about 'difficult challenges' after Phillip drama

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Phase Eight

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink floral maxi dress

Celebrities

Gino D'Acampo made an awkward remark on This Morning

Gino D'Acampo makes dig at Phillip Schofield in awkward This Morning return

Trending on Heart

Scarlett Johansson and Jason Schwartzman open up about their new film Asteroid Cuty

Scarlett Johansson opens up about working with ‘amazing’ Tom Hanks

The UK's messiest car has been revealed

UK's messiest cars revealed with mountains of food wrappers and tools

Lifestyle

Jessie J has opened up about welcoming her first daughter

Jessie J 'never gave up hope' after being told she couldn't have children

A woman has revealed why she ruined a man's train ride

'Rude passenger blocked me from boarding a busy train - so I ruined his trip'

Lifestyle

A family has been accused of leaving without paying £215 bill

Pub claims it lost £215 after family 'fled restaurant without paying bill'

Lifestyle

Watching true crime documentaries could be a red flag

Watching true crime to relax is a massive red flag, psychologist warns

Lifestyle

Mrs Hinch has opened up about her son Ron's disease

Mrs Hinch reveals her 3-year-old son as been diagnosed with life-threatening Kawasaki disease
Bruce Willis has been pictures with his granddaughter

Bruce Willis pictured with baby granddaughter for first time

Holly Willoughby is wearing a £35 dress from Finery

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue floral dress for £35

Celebrities

Here's who has left Love Island 2023

Who left Love Island 2023 last night?

Bradley Walsh walked off The Chase set

Bradley Walsh walks off The Chase set after worst cash-builder goes on to win big

Jane McDonald could present Dancing On Ice alongside Holly Willoughby

Jane McDonald tipped to present Dancing on Ice as Phillip Schofield replacement

Jamie Borthwick has hinted he's leaving EastEnders after 17 years on the show

EastEnders' Jamie Borthwick hints at explosive exit after 17 years as Jay Brown

Jessie J shares heartwarming moment parents meet newborn son

Jessie J shares heartwarming moment parents meet newborn son

Claire Sweeney will be appearing in Coronation Street

Brookside legend Claire Sweeney looks unrecognisable as she joins cast of Coronation Street