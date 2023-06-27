Exclusive

Love Island's Liam Reardon says he's 'best friends' with Millie Court amid reunion rumours

Love Island's Liam Reardon opens up about Millie Court rumours

By Naomi Bartram

Liam Reardon from Love Island 2021 has opened up about his relationship with Millie Court.

Love Island winner Liam Reardon has revealed he is still ‘best friends’ with Millie Court after the pair broke up last year.

Liam and Millie won the reality show back in 2021 and were together for over a year before splitting.

But now rumours are circulating that the pair are actually back together after they were spotted on holiday together.

Opening up about the reports, Liam told us: “There are a lot of rumours going around about me and Millie.

“It’s hard to address them all but the main thing is, me and Millie are good friends and we’ve been good friends since the day we met.”

Love Island: Millie and Liam win the show

He then added: “That’s all there is to say right now.”

Back in 2021, Liam and Millie won the £50,000 Love Island cash prize and went on to move in together in Essex.

However, they faced a lot of scrutiny following their arrival back in the UK and the pair went their separate ways.

Elsewhere in our exclusive chat with Liam, he went on to say how his relationships with his cast mates changed when he came out of the villa.

“Villa life, you get to know people so well, everyone plans this massive Ibiza trip, which none of us went on and I don’t think they ever go on it.

Millie and Liam from Love Island split last year. Picture: Instagram

“Once you leave, you’re back with your family, you’re back with your friends. Some of us were in relationships, you're not going to make time for everyone. Especially when there’s people from Scotland, England, Wales, it's quite far.”

He went on: “Some people I was really close in the villa with, I didn’t see them for months so you do lose contact with people. But I’ve got my main friends from there and that’s all I need.”

With the new season in full swing, Liam also gave us some behind-the-scenes gossip from the villa, explaining that some scenes had to be shot seven times.

“When we had a party in the villa, when we ran out of the villa, we’d have to do that like seven times,” he said.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon won Love Island 2021. Picture: Instagram

“Three times from the front, three times from the back, by the 6th or 7th time, you’re just completely and utterly faking it.”

He added: “The dancing as well, you’d have to dance for about 10 minutes until they got all the good shots.”

And while Liam has made some friends for life on the show, he said he still hasn’t seen a lot of episodes from his series.

He said: “I’ve watched certain episodes of my series and usually the best bits and it is a bit weird watching myself and also funny at the same time.”

“The bad bits I haven’t really watched because I lived them once, there’s no need to watch them again.”

