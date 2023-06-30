Love Island 2023 Casa Amor rumoured cast revealed

30 June 2023, 10:54

The rumoured Casa Amor cast has been revealed
The rumoured Casa Amor cast has been revealed. Picture: Instagram/ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Who is going into Casa Amor 2023? Here's all the rumoured cast members including Molly Marsh...

Love Island has teased the massive return of Casa Amor this weekend, which means plenty of drama and heads turning.

The three day holiday sees half of the contestants separated from their partners and put into a separate villa.

Then a whole load of new singles turn up to cause trouble between the couples, while another group of singletons get thrown into the main villa too.

But who is the Casa Amor cast? Here’s the full rumoured line up…

Casa Amor has been cancelled this year
Casa Amor has been cancelled this year. Picture: ITV

Love Island 2023 Casa Amor rumoured cast:

We don’t know who is going to be heading into Love Island’s Casa Amor just yet, but there have been a few rumours.

Amber Wise

Firstly, former Chelsea football star Dennis Wise’s 19-year-old daughter Amber is said to be heading to the villa.

Amber, who is currently studying a graphic design degree at university, is expected to enter the ITV2 dating reality show this weekend as another bombshell.

Amber Wise has reportedly joined the Casa Amor line up
Amber Wise has reportedly joined the Casa Amor line up. Picture: Instagram

A source told The Sun: “Amber will really stand out from the crowd on Love Island and jumped at the chance to take part.

“She is very low key and laid back but won’t be taking any nonsense. Amber is incredibly close to her dad and she has his full support in taking part.

"Naturally, it can be awkward for a dad knowing his daughter could be hooking up with someone on TV, but Amber is looking for real love and wants to make her dad proud."

Amber's dad Dennis appeared in ITV's I'm A Celebrity! back in 2017, coming in sixth place and had a long career in football before that.

Dennis Wise and his wife Claire Wise are parents to Love Island star Amber
Dennis Wise and his wife Claire Wise are parents to Love Island star Amber. Picture: Instagram

Molly Marsh

Love Island viewers are convinced Molly Marsh will make a dramatic return to the ITV2 show after being brutally axed last week.

While Molly returned to the UK briefly, she has now flown back out to Spain as she was spotted in Ibiza.

After seeing the photo, one person wrote on Twitter: "They’re gonna bring Molly back because there is no way this is fr.”

While someone else said: "If Molly comes back that won't be fair cause she's already seen what public are saying about the islanders, has been on aftersun and knows what to work on when she's back #loveIsland".

Molly Marsh was dumped from Love Island
Molly Marsh was dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV

This comes after bosses teased the return of the other villa in a dramatic episode on Thursday.

And as the episode came to a close, voiceover Iain Stirling said: "Tomorrow night, the cracks start to show. And guess... what's... back?"

The famous Casa Amor sign appeared on screen and flickered in neon lights, confirming the second villa is ready to cause chaos.

Reacting to the news, one viewer wrote: "What a crazy time for casa amor. This villa is in shambles."

While another added: "Ooooo it’s kicking off AND Casa Amor?! It’s UP."

And a third commented: "CASA AMORRR. It’s is going to be SO juicy. This might be the most excited I’ve been for Casa Amor to happen."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Sue Radford has hit out at the trolls

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford forced to defend herself after trolls say she can’t pay for family

Casa Amor is back on Love Island for 2023

Love Island 2023 Casa Amor return date confirmed as Molly Marsh flies back to Spain

The highest earning daytime TV presenter has been revealed

ITV daytime star beats Holly Willoughby to become highest earner

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blue dress from Reformation

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to rent her blue and white floral dress for £38

Celebrities

Jai Sharma's real mum and dad have been revealed

Emmerdale fans 'work out' shock DNA secret after Jai's mum is revealed

Trending on Heart

Woman's shock after mother-in-law buys her tattoo removal voucher

Woman's shock after mother-in-law buys her tattoo removal voucher

Lifestyle

'I kiss my five-year-old son on the lips and ignore what trolls say'

'I kiss my five-year-old son on the lips and ignore what trolls say'

Parenting

The weather is set to heat up next month

UK weather: Exact date 40C heatwave set to hit Britain in July

News

Scarlett Moffatt has given birth to her first baby

Scarlett Moffatt gives birth to first baby and reveals sweet name

A man has revealed what the staff do with reserved

Moment hotel worker gets revenge on 'sunbed hoggers' at Majorca resort

Lifestyle

Madonna's 'life was saved' by person who found her 'unresponsive'

Madonna's 'life was saved' by person who found her 'unresponsive' and got medical help

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome surprise baby boy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome surprise baby boy via surrogacy

Here's who has left Love Island 2023

Who left Love Island 2023 last night?

Teacher who avoided going to work for 20 years is fired

Teacher who avoided going to work for 20 years is fired

Lifestyle

Sue Radford has opened up about her kids

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford hits back after she’s criticised for ‘spoiling’ kids

A 16-year-old took her son as her prom date

Mum, 16, takes one-year-old son to prom as her date

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash want to foster a child in the future

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon share plans to foster a child

Netflix receive backlash for putting Titanic back on streaming service

Netflix receive backlash for putting Titanic back on streaming service

Sue Radford has opened up about her daughter Tillie

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shares heartbreaking health update about daughter Tillie

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green dress from La Redoute

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral puff sleeve green dress

Celebrities