Love Island 2023 Casa Amor rumoured cast revealed

The rumoured Casa Amor cast has been revealed. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Who is going into Casa Amor 2023? Here's all the rumoured cast members including Molly Marsh...

Love Island has teased the massive return of Casa Amor this weekend, which means plenty of drama and heads turning.

The three day holiday sees half of the contestants separated from their partners and put into a separate villa.

Then a whole load of new singles turn up to cause trouble between the couples, while another group of singletons get thrown into the main villa too.

But who is the Casa Amor cast? Here’s the full rumoured line up…

Casa Amor has been cancelled this year. Picture: ITV

Love Island 2023 Casa Amor rumoured cast:

We don’t know who is going to be heading into Love Island’s Casa Amor just yet, but there have been a few rumours.

Amber Wise

Firstly, former Chelsea football star Dennis Wise’s 19-year-old daughter Amber is said to be heading to the villa.

Amber, who is currently studying a graphic design degree at university, is expected to enter the ITV2 dating reality show this weekend as another bombshell.

Amber Wise has reportedly joined the Casa Amor line up. Picture: Instagram

A source told The Sun: “Amber will really stand out from the crowd on Love Island and jumped at the chance to take part.

“She is very low key and laid back but won’t be taking any nonsense. Amber is incredibly close to her dad and she has his full support in taking part.

"Naturally, it can be awkward for a dad knowing his daughter could be hooking up with someone on TV, but Amber is looking for real love and wants to make her dad proud."

Amber's dad Dennis appeared in ITV's I'm A Celebrity! back in 2017, coming in sixth place and had a long career in football before that.

Dennis Wise and his wife Claire Wise are parents to Love Island star Amber. Picture: Instagram

Love Island viewers are convinced Molly Marsh will make a dramatic return to the ITV2 show after being brutally axed last week.

While Molly returned to the UK briefly, she has now flown back out to Spain as she was spotted in Ibiza.

After seeing the photo, one person wrote on Twitter: "They’re gonna bring Molly back because there is no way this is fr.”

While someone else said: "If Molly comes back that won't be fair cause she's already seen what public are saying about the islanders, has been on aftersun and knows what to work on when she's back #loveIsland".

Molly Marsh was dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV

This comes after bosses teased the return of the other villa in a dramatic episode on Thursday.

And as the episode came to a close, voiceover Iain Stirling said: "Tomorrow night, the cracks start to show. And guess... what's... back?"

The famous Casa Amor sign appeared on screen and flickered in neon lights, confirming the second villa is ready to cause chaos.

Reacting to the news, one viewer wrote: "What a crazy time for casa amor. This villa is in shambles."

While another added: "Ooooo it’s kicking off AND Casa Amor?! It’s UP."

And a third commented: "CASA AMORRR. It’s is going to be SO juicy. This might be the most excited I’ve been for Casa Amor to happen."