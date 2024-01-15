Demi Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Demi Jones is looking to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@demijones1/ITV

By Hope Wilson

What season of Love Island was Demi Jones on and who was she with? Here's what happened when she first appeared on the show.

Love Island All Stars is back on our screens very soon, with some of our favourite former Islanders heading to the Villa for another chance at love.

Maya Jama will be in South Africa ready to welcome the All Stars to their new home for the next few weeks as they embark on a quest to find their perfect partner. With contestants ranging from series one right through to series 10, there are lots of familiar faces appearing on the show in the coming months.

One of the returning Islanders is Demi Jones, whose relationship with Luke Mabbott, was an important part of her Love Island Journey. Since leaving the show Demi has been very open about her cancer journey, often raising awareness for thyroid cancer and urging fans to get their symptoms checked.

Who is Love Island All Stars Demi Jones? Her age, Instagram and past relationships revealed.

Demi Jones has signed up for Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Demi Jones?

Demi Jones is 25-years-old.

When asked why she was going back into Love Island, Demi said: "I am returning to the Love Island Villa because I am ready again to find love.

"I lost a lot of confidence with my health issues over the last couple of years but I’ve been smashing the gym this year, finding my confidence again and I’ve got it back. So, let’s find a man!"

What is Demi Jones's Instagram?

Demi Jones's Instagram is @demijones1.

She often posts images of her nights out.

Where is Demi Jones from?

Demi Jones is from Portsmouth.

When asked what she is going to do differently this time, Demi said: "I will go in there with a little more determination. Last time I was a little too naive and a little too nice.

"I’m still going to be my nice and bubbly self, but if I want something I will go after it, because I deserve it as much as the next person."

What season of Love Island was Demi Jones on?

Demi Jones was on season six of Love Island in 2020.

Her fellow contestants included Shaughna Phillips, Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman, with Finn Tapp and Paige Turley winning the show.

Demi Jones is looking for love on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@demijones1

Who was Demi Jones coupled up with on Love Island and what happened?

Demi Jones was coupled up with Luke Mabbott on Love Island.

Prior to her partnership with Luke, Demi was coupled up with Nas Majeed however he came back from Casa Amour with Eva Zapico, leaving Demi single.

Demi then began a relationship with Luke and the pair ended up in third place on the show. The two remained together after leaving Love Island, however broke up shortly after.

Luke is now in a relationship with former Love Islander Lucie Donlan.

What has Demi Jones done since Love Island?

Since appearing on Love Island, Demi Jones has gone on to raise awareness of thyroid cancer after being diagnosed with the disease in 2021.

She has gained a large following on TikTok, often posting day in the life videos.

