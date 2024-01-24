Love Island All Stars Tom Clare: Age, height and what happened in series 9

Love Island's Tom Clare is back in South Africa just one year after he originally appeared on the show. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who was Tom Clare with on Love Island? And who was he coupled up with? Here's everything you need to know about the All Stars bombshell.

Tom Clare has officially entered the Love Island All Stars villa as a bombshell alongside Sophie Piper after appearing on the show just one year ago.

Back in South Africa, the football player is hoping to find love amongst the All Stars cast and already has his sights set on Molly Smith and Arabella Chi.

So will he find a long-lasting love this time around? Or will terrace Tom be back to his old tricks?

Here's everything you need to know about the bombshell from his age, height and exactly what happened in series 9 in 2023.

Tom Clare has said he will play the Love Island game the same way he did in 2023. Picture: Tom Clare/Instagram

Who is Love Island All Stars Tom Clare?

Age: 24

From: Barnsley

Job: Football player

Instagram: @tomclare__

After falling in love in his series, Tom has come back for round two and plans to play the game the exact same way he did before.

Speaking before going into the villa, he said: "I found love last time, so I am back and ready to give it another go.

"Last time I did exactly what I wanted and got the girl that I wanted, so no I wouldn’t do anything different."

Tom Clare was on Love Island series 9 with Samie Elishi, Ron Hall and Will Young. Picture: Tom Clare/Instagram

How tall is Love Island's Tom Clare?

Tom got quite a lot of attention last time because of his height and that's no surprise as he measures in at 6ft 5inches.

That makes him just slightly smaller than his co-star Tyler who is 6ft 6inches.

What happened to Tom Clare in series 9 and who was he on with?

Tom entered as the handsome bombshell in his series causing all the girls to turn their heads. However, in the end, it was Samie Elishi who captured his heart and who he left with. They came in third place.

Sadly, things didn't end well for the couple as they split pretty soon after the final. And to make things even more awkward, Tom has said "things have been said" making their breakup somewhat messy.

In 2023, Tom was also in the villa with Casey O'Gorman, Olivia Hawkins, Ron Hall, Lana Jenkins and winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan.

