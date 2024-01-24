Love Island All Stars viewers can’t believe ‘age gap’ between Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran

Love Island All Star's Toby and Georgia have aired concerns over their age gap. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Georgia Steel has ditched ex Toby for Callum Jones as she looks for an 'older' and more 'mature' man,

Love Island All Stars has so far become a battle of the exes with the likes of Georgia Steel, Toby Aromolaran, Molly Smith, Callum Jones and now Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank.

But for Georgia and Toby, things are officially over (for now anyway) as she continues on her quest to find an older and more mature man.

Turning her attention to Callum, the influencer has continuously been concerned over her and Toby's age gap in the past, labelling him 'immature' as she said she had hopes of finding someone she could settle down with.

However, after raising her concerns over and over again, Love Island fans have done a little bit of detective work to find out just how young Toby is in comparison to Georgia S, and they were shocked by the results.

Georgia Steel has said she wants an 'older' and more 'mature' man in her life. Picture: ITV2

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one All Stars fan wrote: "The way Georgia was moving I thought her was a 5 year plus age gap between her and Toby. It’s only a year? #LoveIsland #AllStars."

Agreeing, another added: "I did think Georgia going on about the age thing with a 1 year age gap was a bit strange lol."

"Toby is a year younger then Georgia, that isn’t much of an age gap!#LoveIsland," said another.

georgia has gone on about this age gap between her and toby twice now and this is the age gap in question.. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/xTXgb1kbX9 — E (@ekinsues) January 18, 2024

Georgia is currently 25 years old and will be celebrating her birthday on March 28th. Toby, is currently 24, and will turn 25 on March 3 - meaning there's just less than a year between them.

However, things have come to a grinding halt for their romance as she pursues Callum, 27, and he begins to make moves on Molly, 29.

The three of them come to blows in the most recent episode as Toby accused Callum of passing on an incorrect conversation to Georgia so she became more interested in him.

Catch all the Love Island All Stars drama on ITV2 at 9pm.