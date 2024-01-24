Love Island All Stars viewers can’t believe ‘age gap’ between Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran

24 January 2024, 11:03

Love Island All Star's Toby and Georgia with shocked faces in the villa
Love Island All Star's Toby and Georgia have aired concerns over their age gap. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Georgia Steel has ditched ex Toby for Callum Jones as she looks for an 'older' and more 'mature' man,

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars has so far become a battle of the exes with the likes of Georgia Steel, Toby Aromolaran, Molly Smith, Callum Jones and now Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank.

But for Georgia and Toby, things are officially over (for now anyway) as she continues on her quest to find an older and more mature man.

Turning her attention to Callum, the influencer has continuously been concerned over her and Toby's age gap in the past, labelling him 'immature' as she said she had hopes of finding someone she could settle down with.

However, after raising her concerns over and over again, Love Island fans have done a little bit of detective work to find out just how young Toby is in comparison to Georgia S, and they were shocked by the results.

Georgia Steel and Toby talking in the Love Island villa kitchen
Georgia Steel has said she wants an 'older' and more 'mature' man in her life. Picture: ITV2

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one All Stars fan wrote: "The way Georgia was moving I thought her was a 5 year plus age gap between her and Toby. It’s only a year? #LoveIsland #AllStars."

Agreeing, another added: "I did think Georgia going on about the age thing with a 1 year age gap was a bit strange lol."

"Toby is a year younger then Georgia, that isn’t much of an age gap!#LoveIsland," said another.

Georgia is currently 25 years old and will be celebrating her birthday on March 28th. Toby, is currently 24, and will turn 25 on March 3 - meaning there's just less than a year between them.

However, things have come to a grinding halt for their romance as she pursues Callum, 27, and he begins to make moves on Molly, 29.

The three of them come to blows in the most recent episode as Toby accused Callum of passing on an incorrect conversation to Georgia so she became more interested in him.

Catch all the Love Island All Stars drama on ITV2 at 9pm.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Love Island's Tom Clare is back in South Africa just one year after he originally appeared on the show

Love Island All Stars Tom Clare: Age, height and what happened in series 9

Sue Radford pictured with her kids on 22 Kids and Counting episode

Sue Radford faces backlash after fans spot editing blunder on 22 Kids and Counting

Tyler Cruickshank is looking for love on Love Island All Stars

Tyler Cruickshank: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Sue and Noel Radford are bakers

Where is the Radford pie shop and how much money do they make? Everything you need to know

Kaz Kamwi looks into the camera

Kaz Kamwi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

How long is Love Island All Stars on for and when does it end?

The Traitors finale will air this week

The Traitors finalist admits winner has 'already been revealed' due to on-screen clue

Arabella Chi has entered the Love Island All Stars Villa

Arabella Chi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Dippy Egg is a contestant on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer in chaos after TV presenter 'reveals' they are Dippy Egg

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

When is the MAFS Australia 2024 start date in the UK?

Piranha is on The Masked Singer

Who is Piranha on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Have you worked out who Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer is yet?

Who is Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer 2024? Clues, guesses and theories

Trending on Heart

When is the next episode of The Traitors? Episode release schedule

The Traitors final: How does it work and how do they win?

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are reportedly talking about having another baby

Stacey Solomon leaves Joe Swash 'shocked' after 'requesting to have another baby'

Everything you need to know about Kate Middleton as she undergoes abdominal surgery

How is Kate Middleton? Latest health update after abdominal surgery

News

The Radford family have raised money for their family friend

Radford family flooded with support after heartbreaking cancer news

Celebrities

Coleen Nolan said she is struggling with empty nest syndrome after her daughter Ciara decided to go travelling

Coleen Nolan admits she 'can't stop crying' over daughter's life decision

Owl is one of the characters on this year's Masked Singer - but have you guessed who is behind the mask?

Who is Owl on The Masked Singer 2024? Clues, theories and guesses

Eiffel Tower is a favourite on The Masked Singer

Who is Eiffel Tower on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

How long is The Traitors on for and when does it end?

When is The Traitors final and how does it work?

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

Lifestyle

Love Island All Stars has begun

Is Love Island All Stars on tonight and what channel is it on? Here are all the answers

Harry from The Traitors has a famous girlfriend

The Traitors: Who is Harry's girlfriend? His famous partner revealed

Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained

Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained

Joshua Ritchie is heading into Love Island All Stars

Josh Ritchie: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Georgia Harrison and Joshua Ritchie have dated in the past

What happened between Georgia Harrison and Josh Ritchie? Their relationship explained

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison have since broke up

What happened between Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech? Their split explained