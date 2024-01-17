Why did Jake Cornish leave Love Island? His exit explained

17 January 2024, 17:50

Jake Cornish left Love Island All Stars after a few days
Jake Cornish left Love Island All Stars after a few days. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Why did Jake Cornish leave Love Island All Stars? Here are all the answers.

Love Island All Stars has only been on for a few days and the drama in the Villa has already started.

It was revealed yesterday that Jake Cornish, 26, had quit the show after being coupled up with ex-girlfriend Liberty Poole, 24, even though their relationship crumbled during their original time on the show.

While he shared a kiss with fellow Islander Hannah Elizabeth, 33, during last night's episode, it seems that Jake was not enjoying his time on Love Island and has decided to leave.

Why did Jake Cornish leave Love Island? Here is everything you need to know.

Jake Cornish poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot
Jake Cornish has left Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Why did Jake leave Love Island?

Jake Cornish left Love Island All Stars after failing to find a connection in the Villa.

Speaking to his fellow contestants on the show, Jake stated: "Everyone can we go to the fire pit for a minute. I was here to find love and there is no one here I have that connection with. I just want to let you all know I am going tonight."

This led to the rest of the group surrounding him, with Georgia Harrison saying: "We all support you - we love you!"

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole coupled up on Love Island All Stars
Jake Cornish was coupled up with Liberty Poole on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

A source told The Sun: "Jake was really shocked to see Liberty in the villa - they had no idea the other person would be there. It was clear from the start they wouldn't get back together, then none of the girls wanted to step forward for him."

"Jake had a nice three days in the villa and had a very emotional chat to Maya Jama. Jake couldn't stay in the villa so he quit the show - it's not his time and it's not the right time to find love."

Love Island All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

