Love Island Luis Morrison children: Age, names and everything you need to know

Love Island All Stars contestant Luis Morrison has two beautiful children. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who are the mums of Love Island Luis's children? And what do they look like? Here's everything you need to know about his kids.

Love Island All Stars is in full swing and one contestant who is back for a second chance at love is Luis Morrison after appearing on series one alongside Hannah Elizabeth.

Said to be a very different Luis than the one we saw in 2015, the 29-year-old has already opened up about how he's more mature, mainly due to the fact he is a father of two children now.

With one daughter and one son, the ITV star has been open about his fatherhood journey in the South African villa so far.

So who are Luis's children? What are their names and ages? And who did he have them with? Here's everything you need to know about his family life.

Love Island couple Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech had a child together after the show. Picture: Alamy

What are Love Island Luis's children's names and ages?

Luis's eldest child is his daughter Vienna who is currently six years old. She was born in May 2017.

He also has son Romeo who is just a toddler at two years old. He was born in October 2021.

Who did Luis Morrison have children with?

The former footballer has his two children with two different exes. Vienna is his daughter from his relationship with Cally Jane Beech whom he met on the first series of Love Island.

The couple dated for two years but broke up when their baby was just 10 weeks old.

Luis's youngest son Romeo was welcomed with ex-partner Chloe Elizabeth who is an influencer.

Romeo arrived 11 weeks before his due date and was kept in a neonatal intensive care unit for the first few weeks of his life before being allowed to go home.

Chloe and Luis ended their relationship just nine months afterwards.

What has Luis Morrison said about his kids?

Luis has obviously been keen to talk about his kids in the villa where he has said he's very proud of them. He is also happy to show them off on his Instagram page.

Alongside a picture of his daughter, he wrote: "Happiness, Love, Everything."

He also has tattoos of both of his children.

