Who are Celine Dion's children? Their names, ages, jobs and close bond revealed

Celine Dion's children are an important part of her life. Picture: Instagram/Celine Dion/Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old are Celine Dion's kids, what are their names and do they have jobs? Here is everything you need to know about the singer's three children.

Celine Dion's documentary I Am: Celine Dion has just been released and fans are eager to get to know the Eurovision winner and her family better.

The moving film follows the 'My Heart Will Go On' singer as she attempts to tackle her Stiff Person Syndrome, while showing the realities the disorder has on her career.

One important factor in Celine's life is her loving family. After marrying her former manager René Angélil, the couple welcomed three children together, and the family continue to have a close bond despite René's sad death.

But who are Celine Dion's kids? Here is everything you need to know about her sons from their ages, names and jobs to their sweet relationship with their mother.

Celine Dion has three children. Picture: Instagram/Celine Dion

Does Celine Dion have children?

Yes, Celine has three sons named René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson. She and her husband René Angélil struggled to convince their children, so the pair went through IVF in order to have their kids.

In 2001 Celine gave birth to René-Charles and after six more rounds of IVF and a miscarriage, the singer went on to have twins Eddy and Nelson in 2010.

How old are Celine Dion's children?

Celine's son René-Charles is 23-years-old, while her twins Eddy and Nelson are 13-years-old.

René-Charles was born on the 25th of January, making him an Aquarius while Eddy and Nelson were born on the 23rd of October, meaning they are Scorpios.

Celine Dion's sons recently met Mick Jagger. Picture: Instagram/Celine Dion

Who is Celine Dion's son René-Charles?

Celine Dion's first born child is René-Charles. Picture: Getty

Celine's eldest child René-Charles is a an aspiring singer, releasing his debut EP Casino.5 in 2021. Taking to her Instagram Stories to support her son, Celine posted: "I'm so proud of my son. My love for him is so strong, and it touches me deeply that one of his passions is also one of mine."

The mother and son share a close bond, with René-Charles joining his mother on stage at the 2024 Grammy's to present Taylor Swift with her Album of the Year award.

Who are Celine Dion's twins Eddy and Nelson?

Celine Dion shares twins Eddy and Nelson with her late husband René Angélil. Picture: Getty

Celine's twins Eddy and Nelson were named after people who influenced their mother and father. Eddy's moniker comes from Eddy Marnay, who produced Celine's first five albums, while Nelson was named after Nelson Mandela, whom Celine met whilst on tour.

In 2020, the singer posted a sweet tribute to her boys on their 10th birthday, writing: "Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years,” Dion wrote.

"You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud. Happy birthday my beautiful boys! We love you so very much."