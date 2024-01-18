Jamie Oliver reveals secret health battle after condition leaves him 'unable to stand'

18 January 2024, 12:59

Jamie Oliver smiles with his wife Jools Oliver
Jamie Oliver has spoken out about his painful condition. Picture: Alamy/Instagram/Jamie Oliver

By Hope Wilson

Jamie Oliver has opened up about his painful health condition.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jamie Oliver, 48, has shared that he has been secretly batting a health condition which left him 'unable to stand.'

The celebrity chef- who is married to Jools, 49, with whom he shares five children; Poppy, 21, Daisy, 20, Petal, 14, Buddy, 12, and River, seven- revealed in an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine that he has been suffering from multiple slipped discs.

This condition is caused when the soft cushion of tissue between the bones in your spine pushes out, which can lead to problems bending or straightening your back, muscle weakness and neck pain.

Jamie admitted to experiencing agonising pain where at times he has only been able to stand for '40 seconds at a time'.

Jamie Oliver smiles at dinner table
Jamie Oliver has discussed his health troubles. Picture: Getty

The father-of-five stated: "I'm just getting back into normal gyming as I've had four years of three slipped discs. It's about managing it — my job doesn't allow me not to work.

"If I stop, this whole thing falls apart. I've had weeks where I've been able to stand for only 40 seconds at a time."

He also explained the he treats his pain with medical help, stating: "Now if I get a sniff of it I'm straight to see my doctor and he sticks a b***** great needle in my back."

Watch Jamie Oliver taste snacks on Heart Breakfast here:

Jamie Oliver reviews kids snacks live on Heart Breakfast

Jamie has been open about his health in the past, revealing that he has struggled with going to the gym at times.

In an interview with Men's Health, the cooking connoisseur explained his earlier frustrations with his exercise regime, stating: "I was getting three hours sleep a night, putting on weight and not really getting it.

"I’d always gone to a trainer but I just f****** hated it. It was really boring. What I finally worked out was that it’s important for you to do it on your terms.

"Previously, if I organised training in my time, I hated it. But then I was like, why is it that I can get up for a 3.30am call and be on set and smash the s*** out of it and yet getting to the gym is too hard? So I just shifted it so that the gym was on the way to work and it was part of the working day. The minute I did that I got really good at it. It’s totally mental. "

Jamie Oliver smiles with his children and wife Jools Oliver
Jamie Oliver shares five children with his wife Jools Oliver. Picture: Instagram/Jools Oliver

Elsewhere in The Sunday Times interview, Jamie revealed why he and his wife Jools renewed their wedding vows last year.

The TV favourite said: "We thought we would remind the kids that their mum and dad love each other. We have three still living at home.

"Pops is travelling and Daisy is training to be a nurse up north. Having five delays the empty nest. I think that was Jools’s strategy."

Jamie Oliver smiles with Jools Oliver
Jamie Oliver has been married to Jools Oliver since 2000. Picture: Instagram/Jools Oliver

He also disclosed how he and Jools spend their evenings, sharing: "When the younger kids are in bed I’ll light a fire and slump on the sofa like a bag of potatoes. We’ll watch some dross and if Jools falls asleep I’ll switch over to something about building bridges. We go to bed at 10pm.

"For the past year I’ve talked to myself in the third person just before I fall asleep, going through the day and thanking myself for carrying this bag of bones around. There are b********** in there too.

"It’s a bit weird but it seems to work. I thank all the people that I love and who I’m grateful for. I fall asleep easily. My body is, like, 'For f*** sake, please.' Hopefully I will get some more sleep one day."

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Georgia Harrison and Joshua Ritchie have dated in the past

What happened between Georgia Harrison and Josh Ritchie? Their relationship explained

TV & Movies

Anton Danyluk on Love Island All Stars

Anton Danyluk: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Kaz Kamwi looks into the camera

Kaz Kamwi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Molly Smith is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars

Molly Smith: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Liberty Poole poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and smiles at the camera

Liberty Poole: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Chris Taylor smiles

Chris Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Callum Jones has signed up for Love Island All Stars

Callum Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Mitchel Taylor is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Mitchel Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Demi Jones is looking to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Demi Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Luis Morrison poses with his daughter Vienna

Luis Morrison: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships, children and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Georgia Harrison smiles at the camera

Georgia Harrison: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Toby Aromolaran smiles at the camera

Toby Aromolaran: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Georgia Steel is a contestant on Love Island All Stars

Georgia Steel: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Hannah Elizabeth is hoping to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Hannah Elizabeth: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Jonnie Irwin smiles with his wife Jessica Holmes

Jonnie Irwin reveals what has 'kept him alive' amid cancer battle

The Traitors cast pose with Claudia Winkleman

Who has left The Traitors so far? Full list of murdered and banished contestants

TV & Movies

Jake Cornish left Love Island All Stars after a few days

Why did Jake Cornish leave Love Island? His exit explained

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has revealed why she moved house

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals scary fan interaction led to house move

Everything you need to know about Kate Middleton as she undergoes abdominal surgery

Why is Kate Middleton in hospital and what is abdominal surgery?

News

Kate Middleton smiling with her brown hair down and shiny

What events has Kate Middleton had to cancel and when will she return to work following surgery?

News

The Traitors season one Wilf winning a Bafta and with Claudia Winkleman

What happened to The Traitors star Wilf Webster?

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars contestant Luis Morrison has two beautiful children

Love Island Luis Morrison children: Age, names and everything you need to know

The Traitors viewers think they've spotted Diane in a 'coming up' clip

The Traitors fans predict shock Diane murder twist for new episodes

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

How long is Love Island All Stars on for and when does it end?

TV & Movies

The reason behind Molly and Callum's split as they re-enter Love Island

Why did Love Island's Callum and Molly split up?

TV & Movies

Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran smiling

What happened between Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran? Their relationship explained

TV & Movies

Sue and Noel Rsdford have purchased a new home

Inside the Radford family's new house worth £850,000

Celebrities

Jake Cornish has reportedly quit Love Island All Stars

Jake Cornish quits Love Island All Stars after three days

TV & Movies