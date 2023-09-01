Celine Dion's sister gives health update as star battles Stiff Person Syndrome

1 September 2023, 12:52

Celine Dion announces diagnosis with incurable neurological disorder

By Hope Wilson

The singer has been suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celine Dion's sister has shared an update on the superstar's condition after she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome.

The 55-year-old singer was diagnosed with the condition last year and was forced to cancel her upcoming Courage World Tour.

The Eurovision winner's sister Claudette, 74, spoke to HELLO! Canada to update fans on Celine's progress.

Claudette said: "She's doing everything to recover, she's a strong woman."

Celine Dion's sister Claudette Dion has given fans a health up date [pictured in 1995]
Celine Dion's sister Claudette Dion has given fans a health up date [pictured in 1995]. Picture: Getty

Claudette opened up about Celine's symptoms, saying: "It's an illness we know so little about. There are spasms – they're impossible to control.

"There's little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain. We're crossing our fingers that researchers will find a remedy for this awful illness."

Celine Dion was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome
Celine Dion was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome. Picture: Instagram/Celine Dion

In December 2022, Celine Dion shared an emotional video to her Instagram where she detailed her ongoing health issues.

The My Heart Will Go On singer then announced that she would be cancelling her 2023-2024 Courage World Tour.

Celine said: "I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100 per cent.

"I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again."

Celine Dion was forced to cancel her upcoming tour due to her diagnosis
Celine Dion was forced to cancel her upcoming tour due to her diagnosis. Picture: Instagram/Celine Dion

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that most commonly causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms that come and go and can worsen over time. SPS can cause the person to have difficulty walking and affects more women than men.

Currently there is no cure for Stiff Person Syndrome, however, people with the disorder can take medication or have therapy to lessen their symptoms.

Celine Dion is a global superstar
Celine Dion is a global superstar. Picture: Getty

Celine Dion was married to husband René Angélil from 1994 until his death from throat cancer, aged 73, in 2016.

The couple share sons 21-year-old René-Charles and twins Eddy and Nelson, 12.

