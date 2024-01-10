Celine Dion health latest: How is she doing and what's happened so far

10 January 2024, 14:29

Celine Dion looks into the camera and also sings
Celine Dion was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome. Picture: Instagram/Celine Dion/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

What is the latest Celine Dion health update and how is she coping? Here is everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celine Dion, 55, was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in December 2022, causing her to cancel her upcoming Courage World Tour.

The My Heart Will Go On singer bravely announced she was suffering from the neurological condition and would be taking some time away from public life. Celine Dion's condition has faced much speculation, with fans keen to keep up-to-date with her health.

The Eurovision winner's sister Claudette, 74, has opened up about Celine is feeling and provided updates on the superstar's wellbeing.

How is Celine Dion doing and what is the latest on her Stiff Person Syndrome? Here is everything you need to know.

Celine Dion smiles into camera
Celine Dion has faced health battles over the years. Picture: Alamy

Celine Dion health latest

Celine Dion's sister Claudette, 74, has given fans updates on the singer's health.

In an interview in September 2023, Claudette confessed that Celine was 'doing everything to recover' amidst her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Claudette opened up about her sister's symptoms, telling HELLO! Canada: "It's an illness we know so little about. There are spasms – they're impossible to control.

"There's little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain. We're crossing our fingers that researchers will find a remedy for this awful illness."

Watch Celine Dion discuss Stiff Person Syndrome here:

Celine Dion announces diagnosis with incurable neurological disorder

In early 2024, sources told Life & Style magazine that the Eurovision winner had a 'glass half-full attitude' and has managed to remain 'optimistic during the toughest of times.'

Since revealing her diagnosis, Celine has stayed out of the limelight and continues to focus on her health.

Celine Dion poses with a bunch of flowers
Celine Dion's sister says the singer 'no longer has control over muscles'. Picture: Getty

What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that most commonly causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms that come and go and can worsen over time.

SPS can cause the person to have difficulty walking and affects more women than men.

Is there a cure for Stiff Person Syndrome?

Currently there is no cure for Stiff Person Syndrome, however, people with the disorder can take medication or have therapy to lessen their symptoms.

Celine Dion sings to an audience
Celine Dion's sister has been giving fans regular updates. Picture: Getty

Celine Dion's family life

Celine Dion was married to husband René Angélil from 1994 until his death from throat cancer, aged 73, in 2016.

The couple share sons 22-year-old René-Charles and twins Eddy and Nelson, 13.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

Paul Gorton is one of the contestants taking part in series two of The Traitors

The Traitors Paul: How old is he, what is his job and is he married?

TV & Movies

The Traitors Harry: How old is he, what is his job and who is his girlfriend?

The Traitors Harry: How old is he, what is his job and who is his girlfriend?

TV & Movies

Claudia Winkleman wearing red and green fingerless gloves on The Traitors

Why does Claudia Winkleman always wear gloves on The Traitors?

TV & Movies

The Love Island All Stars Villa, hideaway and bedroom pictured

Where is the Love Island All Stars Villa? Location and price revealed

TV & Movies

Ash and Brian sit at the round table in The Traitors

The Traitors fans convinced they know who leaves tonight after spotting clue

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

TV & Movies

Diane from The Traitors: Age, job and famous son revealed

Diane from The Traitors: Age, job and famous son revealed

TV & Movies

Ross from The Traitors: Age, job and famous brother revealed

Ross from The Traitors: Age, job and famous brother revealed

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces exciting career move

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces exciting career move

Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors and wearing black on the Baftas red carpet

How much is Claudia Winkleman paid for The Traitors? A look inside her net worth

Showbiz

The Chase's Anne Hegerty breaks silence on string of 'cheating' allegations

The Chase's Anne Hegerty breaks silence on string of 'cheating' allegations

TV & Movies

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have built up their fortune

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash net worth: How much do the TV couple earn?

When does Love Island All Stars 2024 start and is the show live? Here is everything you need to know

When does Love Island All Stars 2024 start and is the show live? Here is everything you need to know

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars: Full line-up revealed

Love Island All Stars lineup: 2024 cast revealed

TV & Movies

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon says 'it doesn't feel real' after being rushed to hospital on holiday

Stacey Solomon says 'it doesn't feel real' after being rushed to hospital on holiday

When is the next episode of The Traitors? Episode release schedule

When is the next episode of The Traitors? Episode release schedule

TV & Movies

Kate Garraway issues heartbreaking statement following husband Derek's death

Kate Garraway issues heartbreaking statement following husband Derek's death

The Traitors shock Diane and Ross revealed as mother and son

The Traitors shock as Diane and Ross are revealed as mother and son

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis explains new tax rule for anyone with an online 'side hustle'

Martin Lewis explains new tax rule for anyone with an online 'side hustle'

Lifestyle

The Traitors fans work out where they have seen contestant Kyra before

The Traitors fans work out where they've seen contestant Kyra before

TV & Movies

Derek Draper dead: Kate Garraway's husband dies aged 56

Derek Draper, Kate Garraway's husband, dies aged 56

New travel rules British tourists will need to follow for holidays in 2024 revealed

New travel rules British tourists will need to follow for holidays in 2024 revealed

Lifestyle