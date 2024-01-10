Celine Dion health latest: How is she doing and what's happened so far

Celine Dion was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome. Picture: Instagram/Celine Dion/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

What is the latest Celine Dion health update and how is she coping? Here is everything you need to know.

Celine Dion, 55, was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in December 2022, causing her to cancel her upcoming Courage World Tour.

The My Heart Will Go On singer bravely announced she was suffering from the neurological condition and would be taking some time away from public life. Celine Dion's condition has faced much speculation, with fans keen to keep up-to-date with her health.

The Eurovision winner's sister Claudette, 74, has opened up about Celine is feeling and provided updates on the superstar's wellbeing.

How is Celine Dion doing and what is the latest on her Stiff Person Syndrome? Here is everything you need to know.

Celine Dion has faced health battles over the years. Picture: Alamy

Celine Dion health latest

Celine Dion's sister Claudette, 74, has given fans updates on the singer's health.

In an interview in September 2023, Claudette confessed that Celine was 'doing everything to recover' amidst her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Claudette opened up about her sister's symptoms, telling HELLO! Canada: "It's an illness we know so little about. There are spasms – they're impossible to control.

"There's little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain. We're crossing our fingers that researchers will find a remedy for this awful illness."

Watch Celine Dion discuss Stiff Person Syndrome here:

Celine Dion announces diagnosis with incurable neurological disorder

In early 2024, sources told Life & Style magazine that the Eurovision winner had a 'glass half-full attitude' and has managed to remain 'optimistic during the toughest of times.'

Since revealing her diagnosis, Celine has stayed out of the limelight and continues to focus on her health.

Celine Dion's sister says the singer 'no longer has control over muscles'. Picture: Getty

What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that most commonly causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms that come and go and can worsen over time.

SPS can cause the person to have difficulty walking and affects more women than men.

Is there a cure for Stiff Person Syndrome?

Currently there is no cure for Stiff Person Syndrome, however, people with the disorder can take medication or have therapy to lessen their symptoms.

Celine Dion's sister has been giving fans regular updates. Picture: Getty

Celine Dion's family life

Celine Dion was married to husband René Angélil from 1994 until his death from throat cancer, aged 73, in 2016.

The couple share sons 22-year-old René-Charles and twins Eddy and Nelson, 13.