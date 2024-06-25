Celine Dion's most iconic songs ranked

25 June 2024, 07:30

Celine Dion has released numerous songs over the years
Celine Dion has released numerous songs over the years

By Hope Wilson

What are Celine Dion's best songs? Here are all of her English and French songs and albums ranked.

Celine Dion is one of the biggest artists of all time after winning the 1988 Eurovision Song Contest with her stunning performance of 'Ne partez pas sans moi'.

Now the 56-year-old has been thrust back into the limelight following the release of her Prime documentary I Am: Celine Dion. With fans getting to know Celine a bit better and understand her Stiff Person Syndrome, many viewers are interested in learning more about her fruitful music career.

After working with her later husband René Angélil for a number of years, Celine has created some of the most memorable tunes of all time including hits such as 'The Power of Love', 'Because You Loved Me' and 'I Drove All Night'. She's also performed a number of French anthems which have achieved global success.

But what are Celine Dion's most iconic songs? Here are her best albums and singles over the years.

Celine Dion is a global superstar
Celine Dion is a global superstar

Celine Dion's best songs

Celine has had a number of hits over the years including:

  1. My Heart Will Go On
  2. I'm Alive
  3. It's All Coming Back to Me Now
  4. Beauty and the Beast
  5. Think Twice
  6. All By Myself
  7. The Power of Love
  8. Because You Loved Me
  9. I Drove All Night
  10. Immortality

Celine Dion was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome
Celine Dion was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion French songs

The singer has a number of French tunes including:

  1. Pour que tu m'aimes encore
  2. L'Amour Existe Encore
  3. Encore un soir
  4. Je Sais Pas
  5. D'amour ou d'amitié
  6. Je Ne Vous Oublie Pas
  7. Le ballet
  8. Ne partez pas sans moi
  9. Je danse dans ma tête
  10. Un garçon pas comme les autres
Celine Dion has sold more than 220 million albums worldwide
Celine Dion has sold more than 220 million albums worldwide

Celine Dion albums

Celine's career has spanned over 40 years, and in that time she has released a number of iconic albums such as:

  1. Unison
  2. Celine Dion
  3. The Colour of My Love
  4. Falling into You
  5. Let's Talk About Love
  6. These Are Special Times
  7. A New Day Has Come
  8. One Heart
  9. Miracle
  10. Taking Chances
  11. Loved Me Back to Life
  12. Courage
Celine Dion first began her singing career at the age of 12
Celine Dion first began her singing career at the age of 12

Celine Dion French albums:

Celine began her career with a number of French albums, producing the following over the years:

  1. La voix du bon Dieu
  2. Céline Dion chante Noël
  3. Tellement j'ai d'amour...
  4. Les chemins de ma maison
  5. Chants et contes de Noël
  6. Mélanie
  7. C'est pour toi
  8. Incognito
  9. Dion chante Plamondon
  10. D'eux
  11. S'il suffisait d'aimer
  12. 1 fille & 4 types
  13. D'elles
  14. Sans attendre
  15. Encore un soir

