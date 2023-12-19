Celine Dion 'no longer has control over muscles' amid incurable Stiff-Person-Syndrome battle

Celine Dion 'no longer has control over muscles' amid incurable Stiff-Person-Syndrome battle. Picture: Instagram/Celine Dion/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Celine Dion's sister has given fans an update on the singer's health.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Celine Dion, 55, reportedly 'no longer has control over her muscles' after being diagnosed with Stiff-Person-Syndrome.

The My Heart Will Go On singer was diagnosed with the incurable condition in 2022 and has been fighting the disease ever since.

Celine's sister Claudette has given the public regular updates on the star's progress, however this latest news will come as a blow to her adoring fans.

Speaking to news outlet 7 Jours, Claudette spoke of Celine's condition, stating: "She's working hard, but she doesn't have control over her muscles."

Celine Dion's sister says the singer 'no longer has control over muscles'. Picture: Getty

Claudette continued: "What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard. Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly.'

"It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know.

"The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me. Because it's 1 out of a million case, the scientists haven't done that much research because it didn't affect that many people."

Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person-syndrome. Pictured here in 2019. Picture: Getty

In an interview with HELLO! Canada in September, Claudette explained the Eurovision winner's state of mind, saying: "She's doing everything to recover, she's a strong woman.

"It's an illness we know so little about. There are spasms – they're impossible to control.

"There's little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain. We're crossing our fingers that researchers will find a remedy for this awful illness."

Celine Dion's sister Claudette Dion has given fans a health up date [pictured in 1995]. Picture: Getty

In 2022 Celine was forced to cancel her upcoming tour due to her illness, but hoped to return to the stage soon.

The superstar announced she had been diagnosed with Stiff-Person-Syndrome, which caused uncomfortable muscle spasms, leaving her unable to perform.

Watch Celine Dion discuss her health here:

Celine Dion announces diagnosis with incurable neurological disorder

What is Stiff-Person-Syndrome?

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that most commonly causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms that come and go and can worsen over time.

SPS can cause the person to have difficulty walking and affects more women than men.

Read more: