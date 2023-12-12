What movies are on Christmas Day? TV schedule revealed

12 December 2023, 11:00

What movies are on Christmas Day? TV schedule revealed
What movies are on Christmas Day? TV schedule revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

What films are on Christmas Day? Here are our top picks.

Christmas Day is almost here and we can't wait!

With shops shut and the TV schedules brimming with festive fun, there's plenty to watch on the 25th of December. Whether you're looking for family-friendly films or an emotional drama, this Christmas TV schedule has something for everyone.

Now is the time to sit back, relax and watch some classic movies, as you enjoy the most wonderful time of the year.

Here is your guide to which films are on Christmas Day...

Here is your guide to what's on this Christmas
Here is your guide to what's on this Christmas. Picture: Alamy

What films are on Christmas Day?

Cinderella

The Disney classic Cinderella will delight viewers old and young on Christmas Day.

Starring Lily James, Cate Blanchett, Richard Madden and Helena Bonham Carter, this star-filled film is a stunning remake of the iconic 1950 animated movie.

Cinderella will air at 11:15am on BBC One.

Cinderella (2015) will be shown on Christmas Day
Cinderella (2015) will be shown on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

Death on the Nile (1978)

If you're looking for some mystery at Christmas, this Agatha Christie masterpiece is a must-watch.

Featuring Bette Davis, David Niven, Peter Ustinov and Dame Maggie Smith, this is a fabulous whodunit film.

Death on the Nile (1978) will air on BBC Two at 3:10pm.

Death on the Nile includes an all-star cast. Pictured: David Niven, Peter Ustinov and Bette Davis
Death on the Nile includes an all-star cast. Pictured: David Niven, Peter Ustinov and Bette Davis. Picture: Alamy

Sing 2

After the mega success of Sing in 2016, it's no wonder a sequel was made.

Featuring the voice talents of Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansson, this film is both heartwarming and inspiring.

Sing 2 will air on ITV1 at 4:30pm.

Sing 2 (2021) will be a hit with the kids on Christmas Day
Sing 2 (2021) will be a hit with the kids on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

Forrest Gump

Tom Hanks won an Academy Award for his performance in Forrest Gump, and if you watch the movie you will see why.

This 1994 film made waves when it was first released and has gone on to be loved by generations.

Forrest Gump will air at 9:45pm on Channel 4.

Forrest Gump (1994) is another film to watch on Christmas Day
Forrest Gump (1994) is another film to watch on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

The Wizard of Oz

A feast for the eyes, The Wizard of Oz has stood the test of time and is just as popular today as it was in 1939 when the film was first released.

16-year-old Judy Garland delights in this fabulous film which is the perfect thing to watch on Christmas Day.

The Wizard of Oz will air at 3:10pm on Channel 5.

The Wizard of Oz is another film on Christmas Day
The Wizard of Oz is another film on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

Home Alone

Macaulay Culkin stars in this festive favourite which is the perfect film to watch on a snowy winter night.

Family-friendly and fun, everyone can enjoy this movie at Christmas.

Home Alone will air at 5:20pm on Channel 4.

Home Alone is a Christmas classic
Home Alone is a Christmas classic. Picture: Alamy

Pitch Perfect 2

The sequel to the 2012 film Pitch Perfect will be airing on ITV1 on Christmas Day.

Filled with toe-tapping tunes and famous faces, you can sing-a-long on the 25th of December.

Pitch Perfect 2 will air at 11:25pm on ITV1.

Pitch Perfect 2 will bring some entertainment on Christmas Day
Pitch Perfect 2 will bring some entertainment on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

Chariots of Fire

This 1981 classic stars Sir John Gielgud and Nigel Havers as they tell the true story of two British athletes in the 1924 Olympics.

A heartwarming story of triumph and tribulations, the iconic beach running scene is one to watch.

Chariots of Fire will air at 11:15am on BBC Two.

Chariots of Fire will air on Christmas Day
Chariots of Fire will air on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

