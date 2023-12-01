Christmas TV Schedule: Full listings revealed

Christmas TV Schedule: Full listings revealed. Picture: ITV/BBC/Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtenay/Channel 5

What's on TV this Christmas? Festive schedule revealed.

The countdown to Christmas is on and as the nights grow darker and colder, lots of us will be staying indoors and curling up on our sofa.

With shops shut and businesses closed, this time of year brings some very festive television to keep us all entertained.

Whether its period dramas or topical quiz shows, singing series or crime specials, there is something for everyone to watch on TV this December.

Christmas TV schedule has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

Call the Midwife

Call the Midwife is back again for another festive special, which is due to air on Christmas Day.

The cast were pictured filming the episode earlier this year and with rumours one character will be leaving, it's sure to be an emotional viewing.

What's going to happen in the episode has been kept under wraps, so fans will have to wait until the big day to watch what will unfold.

Call the Midwife will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

Call the Midwife is back this Christmas. Pictured Nurse Lucille Anderson (Leoni Elliott), Nurse Trixie Franklin (Helen George), Nurse Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack). Picture: BBC/Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtenay

Vera: The Rising Tide

Everyone's favourite DCI Vera Stanhope is back solving crimes this Christmas.

This episode will focus on the mysterious death of Rick Kelasall, and with plenty of suspects in the mix, Vera is determined to discover the killer.

Vera: The Rising Tide will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

Vera: The Rising Tide Christmas special will air this December. Picture: ITV

The Masked Singer: Christmas Special

Soon we'll all be asking who's that behind the mask? As The Masked Singer returns this December.

Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan will be trying to guess who the secret celebrity singer is as they battle to be crowned Christmas champion.

The Masked Singer: Christmas Special will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

The Masked Singer: Christmas Special is back again on ITV1 and ITVX. Picture: ITV

All Creatures Great and Small

For a gentle watch this Christmas period, All Creatures Great and Small is the prefect solution.

The fourth series has recently finished, however viewers can have one more dose of the show before the year ends. Details of the Christmas episode has been kept quiet, so fans will have to wait to see what occurs.

All Creatures Great and Small will air on Channel 5.

All Creatures Great and Small will be airing over the festive period. Picture: Channel 5

Celebrity Catchphrase Christmas Special

Stephen Mulhern will be asking three celebrities to say what they see as Celebrity Catchphrase returns to our screens.

Dermot O’Leary, Samantha Barks, and Dame Kelly Holmes will be taking part in the seasonal special, with the aim of raising as much money for their chosen charity as possible.

Celebrity Catchphrase Christmas Special will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

Celebrity Catchphrase Christmas Special is back. Picture: ITV

Murder Is Easy

Fans of Agetha Christie will be delighted as Murder Is Easy will be shown this winter.

The two-part-special will follow a man named Luke Fitzwilliam as he investigates a slew of murders in a small village after being informed by the mysterious Miss Pinkerton.

Murder Is Easy will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

Agatha Christie's Murder Is Easy will be on TV this Christmas period. Picture: BBC/Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz/Gavin Andrews

The 1% Club Christmas Special

Funny man Lee Mack will be guiding 100 contestants through this festive quiz as they try to win £100,000.

All will be hoping to be in the top 1% as they put their intelligence to the test.

The 1% Club Christmas Special will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

The 1% Club Christmas Special will be on our screens this winter. Picture: ITV

