Christmas TV Schedule: Full listings revealed
1 December 2023, 17:40
What's on TV this Christmas? Festive schedule revealed.
Listen to this article
The countdown to Christmas is on and as the nights grow darker and colder, lots of us will be staying indoors and curling up on our sofa.
With shops shut and businesses closed, this time of year brings some very festive television to keep us all entertained.
Whether its period dramas or topical quiz shows, singing series or crime specials, there is something for everyone to watch on TV this December.
What's on TV this Christmas? Full listings revealed...
Call the Midwife
Call the Midwife is back again for another festive special, which is due to air on Christmas Day.
The cast were pictured filming the episode earlier this year and with rumours one character will be leaving, it's sure to be an emotional viewing.
What's going to happen in the episode has been kept under wraps, so fans will have to wait until the big day to watch what will unfold.
Call the Midwife will air on BBC One and iPlayer.
- When is the last day to post Christmas cards?
- Coca Cola Truck Tour 2023: New dates and locations revealed
Vera: The Rising Tide
Everyone's favourite DCI Vera Stanhope is back solving crimes this Christmas.
This episode will focus on the mysterious death of Rick Kelasall, and with plenty of suspects in the mix, Vera is determined to discover the killer.
Vera: The Rising Tide will air on ITV1 and ITVX.
The Masked Singer: Christmas Special
Soon we'll all be asking who's that behind the mask? As The Masked Singer returns this December.
Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan will be trying to guess who the secret celebrity singer is as they battle to be crowned Christmas champion.
The Masked Singer: Christmas Special will air on ITV1 and ITVX.
All Creatures Great and Small
For a gentle watch this Christmas period, All Creatures Great and Small is the prefect solution.
The fourth series has recently finished, however viewers can have one more dose of the show before the year ends. Details of the Christmas episode has been kept quiet, so fans will have to wait to see what occurs.
All Creatures Great and Small will air on Channel 5.
Celebrity Catchphrase Christmas Special
Stephen Mulhern will be asking three celebrities to say what they see as Celebrity Catchphrase returns to our screens.
Dermot O’Leary, Samantha Barks, and Dame Kelly Holmes will be taking part in the seasonal special, with the aim of raising as much money for their chosen charity as possible.
Celebrity Catchphrase Christmas Special will air on ITV1 and ITVX.
Murder Is Easy
Fans of Agetha Christie will be delighted as Murder Is Easy will be shown this winter.
The two-part-special will follow a man named Luke Fitzwilliam as he investigates a slew of murders in a small village after being informed by the mysterious Miss Pinkerton.
Murder Is Easy will air on BBC One and iPlayer.
The 1% Club Christmas Special
Funny man Lee Mack will be guiding 100 contestants through this festive quiz as they try to win £100,000.
All will be hoping to be in the top 1% as they put their intelligence to the test.
The 1% Club Christmas Special will air on ITV1 and ITVX.
Read more:
- Christmas Gift Guide 2023: What to buy for your loved ones this Christmas
- Posties reveal why they always wear shorts whatever the weather
- Christmas adverts 2023 revealed