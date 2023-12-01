Christmas TV Schedule: Full listings revealed

1 December 2023, 17:40

Christmas TV Schedule: Full listings revealed
Christmas TV Schedule: Full listings revealed. Picture: ITV/BBC/Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtenay/Channel 5

By Hope Wilson

What's on TV this Christmas? Festive schedule revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The countdown to Christmas is on and as the nights grow darker and colder, lots of us will be staying indoors and curling up on our sofa.

With shops shut and businesses closed, this time of year brings some very festive television to keep us all entertained.

Whether its period dramas or topical quiz shows, singing series or crime specials, there is something for everyone to watch on TV this December.

What's on TV this Christmas? Full listings revealed...

Christmas TV schedule has been revealed
Christmas TV schedule has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

Call the Midwife

Call the Midwife is back again for another festive special, which is due to air on Christmas Day.

The cast were pictured filming the episode earlier this year and with rumours one character will be leaving, it's sure to be an emotional viewing.

What's going to happen in the episode has been kept under wraps, so fans will have to wait until the big day to watch what will unfold.

Call the Midwife will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

Call the Midwife is back this Christmas. Pictured Nurse Lucille Anderson (Leoni Elliott), Nurse Trixie Franklin (Helen George), Nurse Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack)
Call the Midwife is back this Christmas. Pictured Nurse Lucille Anderson (Leoni Elliott), Nurse Trixie Franklin (Helen George), Nurse Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack). Picture: BBC/Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtenay

Vera: The Rising Tide

Everyone's favourite DCI Vera Stanhope is back solving crimes this Christmas.

This episode will focus on the mysterious death of Rick Kelasall, and with plenty of suspects in the mix, Vera is determined to discover the killer.

Vera: The Rising Tide will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

Vera: The Rising Tide Christmas special will air this December
Vera: The Rising Tide Christmas special will air this December. Picture: ITV

The Masked Singer: Christmas Special

Soon we'll all be asking who's that behind the mask? As The Masked Singer returns this December.

Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan will be trying to guess who the secret celebrity singer is as they battle to be crowned Christmas champion.

The Masked Singer: Christmas Special will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

The Masked Singer: Christmas Special is back again on ITV1 and ITVX
The Masked Singer: Christmas Special is back again on ITV1 and ITVX. Picture: ITV

All Creatures Great and Small

For a gentle watch this Christmas period, All Creatures Great and Small is the prefect solution.

The fourth series has recently finished, however viewers can have one more dose of the show before the year ends. Details of the Christmas episode has been kept quiet, so fans will have to wait to see what occurs.

All Creatures Great and Small will air on Channel 5.

All Creatures Great and Small will be airing over the festive period
All Creatures Great and Small will be airing over the festive period. Picture: Channel 5

Celebrity Catchphrase Christmas Special

Stephen Mulhern will be asking three celebrities to say what they see as Celebrity Catchphrase returns to our screens.

Dermot O’Leary, Samantha Barks, and Dame Kelly Holmes will be taking part in the seasonal special, with the aim of raising as much money for their chosen charity as possible.

Celebrity Catchphrase Christmas Special will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

Celebrity Catchphrase Christmas Special is back
Celebrity Catchphrase Christmas Special is back. Picture: ITV

Murder Is Easy

Fans of Agetha Christie will be delighted as Murder Is Easy will be shown this winter.

The two-part-special will follow a man named Luke Fitzwilliam as he investigates a slew of murders in a small village after being informed by the mysterious Miss Pinkerton.

Murder Is Easy will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

Agatha Christie's Murder Is Easy will be on TV this Christmas period
Agatha Christie's Murder Is Easy will be on TV this Christmas period. Picture: BBC/Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz/Gavin Andrews

The 1% Club Christmas Special

Funny man Lee Mack will be guiding 100 contestants through this festive quiz as they try to win £100,000.

All will be hoping to be in the top 1% as they put their intelligence to the test.

The 1% Club Christmas Special will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

The 1% Club Christmas Special will be on our screens this winter
The 1% Club Christmas Special will be on our screens this winter. Picture: ITV

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Exclusive
Why The Crown's Olivia Williams thinks Royal Family doesn't 'totally disapprove' of the series

Why The Crown's Olivia Williams thinks Royals don't 'totally disapprove' of the series

Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence on leaving I'm A Celebrity

Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence after leaving I'm A Celebrity

Who is Tony Bellew's wife?

Who is Tony Bellew's wife?

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott spark concerns they've split-up

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott reveals reason he and Sharon split

I'm A Celebrity first look: Josie Gibson squirms as she takes on mystery creature

I'm A Celebrity first look: Josie Gibson squirms as she takes on mystery creature

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023?

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023? Everyone who has exited the jungle so far

Why did Jamie Lynn Spears quit I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed

Why did Jamie Lynn leave I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed

Frankie Dettori net worth: How much the jockey is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

What is Frankie Dettori's net worth? How much the jockey has made and I'm A Celebrity fee

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height revealed

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height in feet revealed

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity viewers convinced Jamie Lynn Spears will quit show

Jamie Lynn Spears quits I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

Did Stacey Solomon go in the jungle and did she win?

Did Stacey Solomon go in the jungle and did she win?

Where is Nella Rose and has she left I'm A Celebrity?

Why did Nella Rose leave I'm A Celebrity? Medical emergency explained

Trending on Heart

University Students prepare for 2019-2020 academic year

The ultimate office set up for students in 2024

Lifestyle

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Lifestyle

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon addresses rumours she is having baby number six

Stacey Solomon addresses rumours she is having baby number six

Celebrities

When is the last day to post Christmas cards?

When is the last day to post Christmas cards?

Lifestyle

School closures: Full list of schools shutting due to snow and freezing temperatures

School closures UK: Full list of schools shutting due to snow

News

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola Truck Tour 2023: New dates and locations revealed

Lifestyle

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off her Christmas decorations- but fans spot problem with stocking wall

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off her Christmas decorations- but fans spot problem with stocking wall

Celebrities

Pogues singer Shane MacGowan dies aged 65

The Pogues singer Shane MacGowan dies aged 65

Celebrities

How to defrost your car fast: Best and quickest hacks

How to defrost your car fast: Best and quickest hacks

News

I'm A Celebrity's Ant McPartlin 'furious' with Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori after Bushtucker Trial

I'm A Celebrity's Ant McPartlin 'furious' with Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori after Bushtucker Trial
Who is I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold's boyfriend?

Who is I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold's boyfriend?

Celebrities

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford admits she's 'never felt so poorly' as she battles illness

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford admits she's 'never felt so poorly' as she battles illness

Celebrities

How much is Nigel Farage getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

How much is Nigel Farage getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

Married At First Sight’s Mark Kiley says he was 'mis-sold a dream' as he returns to work

Married At First Sight’s Mark Kiley says he was 'mis-sold a dream' as he returns to work after the show