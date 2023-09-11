Call The Midwife star 'written-out' from show leaving cast 'stunned and upset'

11 September 2023, 12:29

Call The Midwife: Nurse Phyllis Crane Caught In Fire

By Hope Wilson

One Call The Midwife star is reportedly leaving the series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Call The Midwife star Olly Rix, who plays Matthew Aylward in the show, has reportedly been 'written out' of the series.

According to The Sun, the 36-year-old actor, was informed by bosses that he would not be appearing in the newest series which has already started filming.

The decision to axe Olly's character has apparently left cast members shocked.

An insider told The Sun: "The news of Olly’s departure has left the cast and crew stunned and upset."

Olly Rix is reportedly leaving Call The Midwife
Olly Rix is reportedly leaving Call The Midwife. Picture: BBC

The insider continued: "Some feel it’s a bit unfair and he is well liked by everyone.

"It felt very out of the blue. There is concern now among the remaining cast about not wanting to upset production and people are keeping their heads down."

This news will be a shock to fans as Olly's character Matthew married Call The Midwife favourite Trixie, played by Helen George, in the last series.

Olly Rix's character Matthew Aylward got married to Trixie Franklin in the last series of Call The Midwife
Olly Rix's character Matthew Aylward got married to Trixie Franklin in the last series of Call The Midwife. Picture: BBC

However, Olly has spoken in the past about the possibility of leaving the show.

The TV star said: "I don’t know if the show wants me until 2026. 

"They might not want to go there. I don’t know. One never really knows but as far as I’m concerned, I’m not looking for the next thing.

"I’m not looking to catch the next branch. I’m gripping the branch I’m on at the moment and giving it everything I’ve got."

Olly Rix is a favourite on Call The Midwife
Olly Rix is a favourite on Call The Midwife. Picture: BBC

Olly first joined the series in 2021 and has tackled storylines involving the death of his first wife Fiona and being a single father.

Outside of Call The Midwife, Olly has appeared in Our Girl and The Musketeers.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The 36-year-old Emmerdale star married EastEnders actor Toby in Montenegro.

Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh marries EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith

Celebrities

Big Brother 2023 has two new presenters

Who is hosting Big Brother 2023?

My Mum Your Dad line-up revealed: Meet the single parents looking for love

My Mum Your Dad line-up revealed: Meet the single parents looking for love

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Which couples are still together?

Big Brother 2023 is set to return to our screens later this year

Big Brother 2023: Start date, new eye and hosts revealed

Trending on Heart

The chief executive of Wilko thanked staff for all their hard work.

Is Wilko still open? Everything you need to know, from shop closures to administration

Shopping

Over 50 Wilko stores are shutting their doors this week.

Which Wilko stores are closing down? Full list of 52 locations revealed

Shopping

Here is a list of the best podcasts for 2023

Best Podcasts of 2023 so far

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon says her 'dreams have come true' as she launches homeware range

Stacey Solomon says her 'dreams have come true' as she launches homeware range

Celebrities

Married At First Sight UK 2023 will be back on our screens soon

When does Married at First Sight UK start 2023?

Jonnie Irwin regularly shares health updates

Jonnie Irwin health latest: How is he now?

The man decided to propose at his girlfriend's mother's funeral

Man slammed for proposing to his girlfriend at her mum's funeral

Lifestyle

Celine Dion has shared her diagnosis

Celine Dion health update: What is her illness Stiff Person Syndrome?

Sue Radford shared a milestone moment with her followers

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shares emotional post as her children start school

Celebrities

Queen Elizabeth wearing her regal jewellery and crown alongside a picture of King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Prince William

Queen Elizabeth death anniversary: How the royal family are remembering the late monarch

News

14 day weather forecast from Met Office reveals when heatwave will end

14 day weather forecast from Met Office reveals when heatwave will end

News

The Radford family have enjoyed their trip to Florida

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford says kids 'don't want to leave' after amazing Florida holiday

Celebrities

Sarah Lancashire has played a number of iconic roles

Sarah Lancashire's famous roles explained after Special Recognition Award

Phillip Schofield unfollows Holly Willoughby on Instagram before NTAs

Phillip Schofield unfollows Holly Willoughby on Instagram before NTAs