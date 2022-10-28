Call The Midwife praised for hiring youth group as extras in new series

Fans have been loving the latest update on the official social media account. Picture: BBC/Facebook

Series 12 is set to hit our screens in 2023 with some heartwarming new cast members.

Call The Midwife shared a heartwarming filming update this week revealing some special cast news that sent its loyal fans into meltdown.

The much-loved medical drama revealed on Facebook that its latest gang of extras were in fact a community youth group from Ipswich.

Organised by Zephrynn Taitte, who plays Cyril Robinson in the show, the gaggle of grinning kids are part of Y4P – an organisation which supports vulnerable young people and helps them experience a safer, more positive journey into adulthood.

Sharing the warm and fuzzy photo of the budding actors dressed in their vintage clothes, the period show wrote: "There was a rather youthful feeling to our filming day when Call the midwife Series 12 recruited the talents of an Ipswich youth group to work as supporting artists!"

Ipswich kids join our own Zephrynn Taitte for a trip back to old Poplar! Hello all! There was a rather youthful... Posted by Call the Midwife on Wednesday, October 26, 2022

The captioned continued: "Many of the young people pictured here were part of Y4P – an Ipswich-based organisation that believes all children, young people and young adults should have somewhere safe to go, something positive to do and someone trusted to connect and journey with.

"Y4P runs youth activities and programmes aimed at supporting wellness as well as a drop-in help centre for vulnerable young people."

The East End hit, set in late 1950s and 1960s, praised the work of their very own actor online, describing Zephrynn's community efforts as "invaluable".

Fans praised the much-loved period drama's community spirit. . Picture: BBC

"Their special day was organised with the help of our own Call The Midwife star Zephrynn Taitte, who plays Cyril Robinson (pictured top right)," added the show.

"When not doing brilliant work for us, Zephrynn does invaluable community work for Pan-Arts – a drama charity that reaches out to support the most vulnerable in our communities.

"Zephrynn was recently honoured with the freedom of the City of London for his extraordinary work. Pan-Arts and Y4P have been collaborating on a project aimed at developing self-confidence using drama – and this day was a chance to celebrate their progress.

"Judging by the fun everybody had – and the energy on set – there was no shortage of confidence on the day for these talented young people!!

"Call the Midwife is a drama about community, and the value of every person in it. We could not be prouder of the work that Zephrynn does, and the wonderful achievements of these young people. Thank you all for taking part xxx."

Call The Midwife is back for a Christmas Special this year. Picture: BBC

Fans went wild for the sweet update, showering those who work behind the scenes with compliments.

"Call the Midwife IS a community…of all the talented people who make it happen, and all those viewers around the world for whom it has become a comforting/challenging/inspiring necessity of life. A symbiotic tribute to humanity at its best," gushed one fan.

Another added: "I absolutely love the caring and sharing behind Call the Midwife and the community around it."

While a third said: "Could CTM get any better?? Apparently, yes! Not only a brilliant show, cast and crew but also incredibly community minded. Practicing what they preach and going the extra mile to connect with others. I cannot love this show more and yet I do!"

Call The Midwife returns to screens this winter with a Christmas Special, followed by a brand new series in 2023.

Read more: