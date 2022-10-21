The Crown creator defends King Charles storyline after backlash

21 October 2022, 11:25

Writer of The Crown Peter Morgan says he has 'enormous sympathy' for King Charles.

The Crown creator Peter Morgan has defended the new series after ongoing criticism.

Season five of the Netflix show is set in the 1990s and is expected to cover King Charles and Diana's separation, as well as some trouble with the Queen.

Peter has now said that the show isn't ‘unkind’ to Charles but the 1990s was a tough time for the whole family.

He told Variety: "I think we must all accept that the 1990s was a difficult time for the royal family, and King Charles will almost certainly have some painful memories of that period.

The new series of The Crown will depict the 1990s
The new series of The Crown will depict the 1990s. Picture: Netflix

"But that doesn’t mean that, with the benefit of hindsight, history will be unkind to him, or the monarchy. The show certainly isn’t. I have enormous sympathy for a man in his position — indeed, a family in their position. People are more understanding and compassionate than we expect sometimes."

This comes after Dame Judi Dench became the latest high-profile figure to call for a disclaimer to be added to The Crown to make clear the series is not necessarily true.

The actress said Netflix ‘seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism’.

She added there is a risk that ‘a significant number of viewers’ would take its events as historical truth.

The 1990s saw the breakdown of King Charles and Diana's marriage
The 1990s saw the breakdown of King Charles and Diana's marriage. Picture: Netflix

But Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Princess Diana, has also defended the show, saying the series has been handled with ‘sensitivity and truth’.

She said: "Peter and the entire crew of this job do their utmost to really handle everything with such sensitivity and truth and complexity, as do actors.

"The amount of research and care and conversations and dialogue that happen over, from a viewer’s perspective, something probably that you would never ever notice is just immense."

She added: "From that very first meeting [with] Peter, I knew that I’d entered into this space where this was taken seriously [in] a deeply caring way. So that’s my experience of the show."

The comments come after Netflix also released a statement defending the drama after a spokesperson for Sir John Major described the series as ‘damaging’.

"The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events,” they said.

"Series five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the Royal Family - one that has already been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Emmerdale fans think Samson has died

Emmerdale fans 'work out' what happened to Samson after he goes missing in the storm

Gogglebox won't be on Friday

Why is Gogglebox cancelled this week and when is it back on?

Gogglebox

Liv Flaherty was killed in Emmerdale last night

Emmerdale shares emotional goodbye message from Isobel Steele after shock Liv death

Shaughna Phillips hasn't revealed her boyfriend

Shaughna Phillips’ boyfriend: Who is the pregnant Love Island star’s partner?

Shaughna Phillips has announced her pregnancy

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips reveals she’s pregnant with her first child

Trending on Heart

A worker has been praised for saving a dog's life

Railway worker praised for rescuing dog stuck on train tracks

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has been forced to delete a Tweet

Martin Lewis forced to delete tweet about daughter, 9, after trolls accuse him of lying

Celebrities

James Argent has a new girlfriend

Who is James 'Arg' Argent's girlfriend Stella and how old is she?

Celebrities

A mum has gone viral for her heating hack

Mum takes heating console to work so kids can't turn it up

Lifestyle

This hot water bottle for your feet will keep you cosy all winter long

You can now buy a hot water bottle for your feet

Lifestyle

Here's how much money an expert has said you should save by the time you're 30

Expert claims this is how much money you should have saved by the age of 30

Lifestyle

A doctor has explained why you should never kiss your dog on the mouth

Why you should never kiss your dog on its mouth, according to an expert

Lifestyle

The UK's best pumpkin patches of 2021 for the perfect Halloween day out

Pumpkin patches 2022: The UK's best pick-your-own pumpkins farms

Lifestyle

Netflix is cracking down on password sharing

Netflix will start charging 'extra user' fees early next year

The Vixen was accused of cheating on The Chase

The Chase sparks ‘fix’ row as fans accuse the Vixen of getting milk question wrong

Martin Lewis warns people to check they are paying the correct amount for energy

Martin Lewis explains three reasons why your energy bill could be wrong

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has revealed how you can get free food

Martin Lewis reveals four hacks to get free food at Greggs, Pizza Express and Burger King

Lifestyle

Emmerdale is set to kill off eight characters

Emmerdale to kill off eight main characters in explosive anniversary scenes

Bride super glues her ears back for wedding pictures

Bride super glues her ears back for wedding pictures

Lifestyle

A dad let his daughter sleep on his arm for 45 minutes

Dad divides opinion after cradling daughter's head for 45 minutes so she could sleep during flight

Lifestyle