Tom Felton was paid £14 million to appear in Harry Potter for 31 minutes

The British actor appeared on screen for 31 minutes across eight films. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

The actor played Slytherin schoolboy Draco Malfoy in the hit fantasy series.

Tom Felton was paid a staggering £14 million for the Harry Potter movies, despite only appearing on screen for 31 minutes during the entire film series.

The British actor, 35, was offered the hefty sum for his appearances in all eight films to play the famous wizard’s wicked rival, Draco Malfoy.

Challenging 'The Boy Who Lived' and his best friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, the Slytherin schoolboy was hellbent on taking Potter down at every turn – all for a price.

Popular movie website IMDB broke down the amount of time Tom actually starred on screen and found it was just over half an hour – 31 minutes and 45 seconds to be exact.

The actor's screen time is considerably less than co-stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Picture: Alamy

His total face-time seemed modest compared to his co-stars, with Daniel Radcliffe racking up a huge 539 minutes, Emma Watson 205 minutes, and Rupert Grint 211 minutes.

He was almost on-par with fellow malevolent Slytherin, Lord Voldemort, played by Ralph Fiennes, who was on camera for 37 minutes and 15 seconds.

The child star previously revealed in an interview that he spent lots of his movie money on material things after his pay cheque cleared.

The actor, 35, starred as Harry Potter's Hogwarts enemy Draco Malfoy. Picture: Getty

He told the Daily Mail: "I bought a lot of rubbish things that kids buy: skateboards and clothes and typical teenage stuff.

"And, as soon as I could, I wasted a lot of money on cars - BMWs mostly - for myself and my family.

"My mum told me, 'You have worked hard for it so get what you want, but beware, you will lose money on cars'. And she was right."

The stats come days after Miriam Margolyes 'grumbled' about how much she was paid for Harry Potter.

Her fee for appearing as Professor Sprout in two films – Chamber of Secrets and Deathly Hallows Part 2 – was significantly less than many of her peers.

She told Metro: "I was only in two and I only got £60,000 for being Professor Sprout but I’m not grumbling... now. I grumbled then but it made me very famous."

American news site CBS reported that Daniel Radcliffe pocketed almost $100m(£86m) for playing Harry Potter himself.

The super-successful series began in 2001, with the last film hitting cinemas in 2011.

It's the fourth highest grossing movie series of all time and generated a whopping $7.7billion.

