Tom Felton was paid £14 million to appear in Harry Potter for 31 minutes

27 October 2022, 11:10 | Updated: 27 October 2022, 12:10

The British actor appeared on screen for 31 minutes across eight films.
The British actor appeared on screen for 31 minutes across eight films. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

The actor played Slytherin schoolboy Draco Malfoy in the hit fantasy series.

Tom Felton was paid a staggering £14 million for the Harry Potter movies, despite only appearing on screen for 31 minutes during the entire film series.

The British actor, 35, was offered the hefty sum for his appearances in all eight films to play the famous wizard’s wicked rival, Draco Malfoy.

Challenging 'The Boy Who Lived' and his best friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, the Slytherin schoolboy was hellbent on taking Potter down at every turn – all for a price.

Popular movie website IMDB broke down the amount of time Tom actually starred on screen and found it was just over half an hour – 31 minutes and 45 seconds to be exact.

The actor's screen time is considerably less than co-stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.
The actor's screen time is considerably less than co-stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Picture: Alamy

His total face-time seemed modest compared to his co-stars, with Daniel Radcliffe racking up a huge 539 minutes, Emma Watson 205 minutes, and Rupert Grint 211 minutes.

He was almost on-par with fellow malevolent Slytherin, Lord Voldemort, played by Ralph Fiennes, who was on camera for 37 minutes and 15 seconds.

The child star previously revealed in an interview that he spent lots of his movie money on material things after his pay cheque cleared.

The actor, 35, starred as Harry Potter's Hogwarts enemy Draco Malfoy.
The actor, 35, starred as Harry Potter's Hogwarts enemy Draco Malfoy. Picture: Getty

He told the Daily Mail: "I bought a lot of rubbish things that kids buy: skateboards and clothes and typical teenage stuff.

"And, as soon as I could, I wasted a lot of money on cars - BMWs mostly - for myself and my family.

"My mum told me, 'You have worked hard for it so get what you want, but beware, you will lose money on cars'. And she was right."

The stats come days after Miriam Margolyes 'grumbled' about how much she was paid for Harry Potter.

Her fee for appearing as Professor Sprout in two films – Chamber of Secrets and Deathly Hallows Part 2 – was significantly less than many of her peers.

She told Metro: "I was only in two and I only got £60,000 for being Professor Sprout but I’m not grumbling... now. I grumbled then but it made me very famous."

American news site CBS reported that Daniel Radcliffe pocketed almost $100m(£86m) for playing Harry Potter himself.

The super-successful series began in 2001, with the last film hitting cinemas in 2011.

It's the fourth highest grossing movie series of all time and generated a whopping $7.7billion.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Here's who has earned the most from I'm A Celebrity

Highest earning I’m A Celebrity contestants revealed ahead of new series

I'm A Celebrity 2022

I'm A Celebrity full rumoured line up revealed

Full I’m A Celebrity 2022 rumoured and confirmed line up

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Phillip Schofield was reunited with Gordon the Gopher on This Morning

Sweet moment Phillip Schofield reunites with Gordon the Gopher after 37 years

This Morning

Miriam Margolyes has revealed how much she was paid for Harry Potter

Miriam Margolyes 'grumbled' about how much she was paid for Harry Potter

Gordon and Tilly Ramsey join Charlotte Church and Luke Evans for Gogglebox special.

Celebrity Gogglebox 2022 cast: Gordon Ramsay and daughter Tilly join line-up

Gogglebox

Trending on Heart

"Basher is so gorgeous and is doing so well."

6ft tall Mastiff finally finds forever home after two-year wait

Lifestyle

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed they don't give their kids Christmas presents

Why Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't give their children any Christmas presents

Celebrities

Josh Nalley from Kentucky has become a natural at acting 'dead'

Man who pretends to be a dead body for 321 days lands role on CSI

Lifestyle

Panicked parents have hit back at the potential plans.

Schools to consider four-day week to save money

Lifestyle

A man has said he doesn't regret standing in front of little girl at Disney World

Man has 'no regrets' after upsetting little girl at Disney World by blocking her view

Lifestyle

Bianca is the first plus-size Disney protagonist

Disney praised for debuting first 'plus-size' female lead character

Lifestyle

Bus drivers thanked 37 times a day on average.

Bus drivers most praised UK workers – getting 37 thank yous a day

Lifestyle

The former Boyzone star’s youngest child Mia graduated from Dublin City University this week.

Boyzone's Keith Duffy 'proudest parent' as daughter with autism graduates

Celebrities

Morrisons is offering customers a free hot meal

Supermarkets to offer customers a free hot meal when they 'Ask for Henry'

Lifestyle

Chanita Stephenson has opened up about MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK's Chanita Stephenson denies claims show is 'fake'

Lola Pearce will die in EastEnders

EastEnders star Danielle Harold opens up about leaving Lola Pearce role

The stars of I'm A Celebrity have been spotted in Australia

I’m a Celebrity campmates confirmed as they're spotted in Australia ahead of show

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Parts of the iconic set have been destroyed as storms hit the jungle.

I'm A Celebrity chaos as camp closes after storm hits

I'm A Celebrity 2022

A snake was found in a house in Essex

Woman wakes up from nap to find 3ft snake slithering through her bedroom window

Lifestyle

There could be another death in Emmerdale next week

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ who is next to die as Cain Dingle discovers Chas affair