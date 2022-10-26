Miriam Margolyes 'grumbled' about how much she was paid for Harry Potter

26 October 2022, 12:44

Miriam Margolyes has revealed how much she was paid for Harry Potter
Miriam Margolyes has revealed how much she was paid for Harry Potter. Picture: ITV/Alamy

Miriam Margolyes has revealed she only received £60,000 for her part in the Harry Potter series.

Miriam Margolyes has revealed exactly how much she was paid for her role in Harry Potter.

Miriam appeared in two films in the series as Professor Sprout - Chamber of Secrets and Deathly Hallows Part 2.

But now the 81-year-old has revealed she ‘grumbled’ over her paycheck for the films.

"I never made Harry Potter millions,” she told Metro.

“I think the three or four main people did and they deserve it but my character didn’t."

Miriam Margolyes played Professor Sprout in Harry Potter
Miriam Margolyes played Professor Sprout in Harry Potter. Picture: Alamy

She added: "I was only in two and I only got £60,000 for being Professor Sprout but I’m not grumbling... now. I grumbled then but it made me very famous."

According to American news site CBS, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe pocketed nearly $100m(£86m) for his role as the character.

Ron Weasley actor Rupert Grint was reportedly paid around $70m (£60m), while Emma Watson - who played Hermoine Granger - is said to have made $60m (£51m) over eight films.

This comes after Miriam previously opened up about how taking the role in the film franchise ‘changed her life’.

Miriam Margolyes has said she was disappointed with her Harry Potter pay check
Miriam Margolyes has said she was disappointed with her Harry Potter pay check. Picture: Alamy

She told the Daily Mail: "Fans follow me in the street; people ask to have their photographs taken — selfies, as they call them — standing next to Professor Sprout.

“Even now, I have to get photographs printed to sign and send out to my Harry Potter devotees but, if I'm honest, which I must be, I fell asleep during the premieres of both films."

Despite the success she enjoyed, Miriam has previously revealed that she’s not actually a big fan of the JK Rowling books.

In a video with a fan, Miriam admitted: “I understand you are huge Harry Potter fans. Here’s the thing, I’m not.

“I’m not against it, I’m just not interested. I’ve never seen a film. I’ve never seen the books, I’ve never read them. I just pocket the money when it comes and I’m very grateful for it.

“I think that JK Rowling is a terrific writer and I’m sure Harry Potter’s world is a good world. But it’s not my world.”

