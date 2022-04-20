Daniel Radcliffe reveals sweet reason Sandra Bullock asked for his autograph

By Naomi Bartram

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed Sandra Bullock asked for his autograph when they first met.

Ahead of the movie’s release, Daniel dropped by the Heart Breakfast studio to chat to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

Opening up about his co-star, Daniel, 32, said: “She asked for my autograph for her sister, not for her but her sister is a big fan of me and Patrick Stewart, she has our autographs.”

He went on to say Sandra, 57, was amazing to work with, adding: “She has a truly insane career and she’s really nice. Don’t be nice as well, I don't know how to react.”

Daniel Radcliffe is starring in The Lost City. Picture: Alamy

The Lost City tells the story of grumpy romance novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra) as she’s kidnapped by a villainous billionaire Abigail Fairfax (Daniel), so that she can lead him to a lost treasure.

The action comedy also stars Channing Tatum, 41, as Alan Caprison and Brad Pitt, 58, as Jack Trainer.

Filmed in the Dominican Republic, Harry Potter star Daniel says the blockbuster has ‘everything a good rom com should have’.

He told Jamie and Amanda: “It’s very fun playing a villain and not having to be the emotional centre for the audience.

“You just get to be a maniac which is very fun to do every day. I have been lucky to have a range of opportunities and do a range of different stuff and this was a real treat.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Jamie couldn’t help but ask about rumours Daniel will be cast as Wolverine in an upcoming Marvel film.

Unfortunately, he quickly shut down the hearsay, confirming: “No I keep getting asked about this, I think in the comic Wolverine is short so everyone’s like a short actor.

“I’m 5ft5 and I think it’s come about from that.”

