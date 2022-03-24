Exclusive

Keith Lemon, Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack take on Heart Breakfast's Wobble Board

By Naomi Bartram

The stars of Celebrity Juice joined Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden to play the Wobble Board challenge.

There was chaos on Heart Breakfast this morning when the stars of Celebrity Juice joined Jamie and Amanda on the show.

Keith Lemon, Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore dropped by the studio to talk about the new series of their hilarious panel show, which starts this evening at 10pm on ITV2.

But Jamie and Amanda couldn’t let them leave without taking part in their version of the Wibbly Wobbly Board challenge.

Amanda led by example and jumped on the wobble board first, before giving us a rendition of Britney Spears’ Lucky.

She was then followed by Emily, 32, who made a very cheeky joke, before Keith, 48, completed the challenge like a pro.

You can watch the full video in the player above.

