Exclusive

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan teases 'dramatic' season two for Penelope on Heart Breakfast

22 March 2022, 08:12

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Nicola Coughlan appeared on Heart Breakfast to talk about what's next for Bridgerton's Lady Whistledown.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridgerton fans rejoice, because season two of Netflix’s hit period drama is set to be released on Friday.

And ahead of the launch, Nicola Coughlan chatted to Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden about what we can expect from her character Penelope Featherington.

Fans of the show will know that at the end of series one Penelope was revealed as the infamous Lady Whistledown.

“Series two kicks off quite dramatically for Penelope,” Nicola told Heart.

When Amanda asked what else we can expect from her character, Nicola admitted that her best friend Eloise (Claudia Jessie) is set to get in the way.

The star said: “Penelope doesn’t know anything, but she’s very keen to know and is very curious and asks a lot of questions.”

“It gets very stressful for Penelope, when she’s at the balls it’s her business time, she has to collect all the gossip.

“But she has Eloise glued to her side, so she loves her but she has a paper to write and it gets more stressful as the season goes on.”

She added: “It was very fun to film. She has an alter ego which was very fun. She’s Irish.”

Based on a book series by Julia Quinn, the second series of Bridgerton is focused on Anthony Bridgerton - played by Jonathan Bailey - and his love story with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

It’s predicted to be one of the most popular Netflix series of the year, with Nicola admitting she has only just come to terms with how big the show has got.

“I don’t think we realised at the time because we were locked in our homes,” Nicola said.

“It’s only really now, I was in Texas and these teenage girls were like ‘ah’ and that was really strange, that’s crazy.”

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Anne Hegerty has been forced to pull out of Beat The Chasers

The Chase's Anne Hegerty forced to pull out of entire Beat The Chasers series

TV & Movies

Emma Bunton and Tom Odell will be part of the Concert for Ukraine

Emma Bunton to host Concert for Ukraine, with Tom Odell added to confirmed line-up

Events

Meena is on trial in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans predict Meena Jutla’s lies will finally be exposed in court by secret witness

TV & Movies

Heart's No Filter series on Global Player

Heart's 'No Filter' series: Watch all episodes now on Global Player

Celebrities

A woman has opened up about refusing to use her grandson's name (stock image)

'I refuse to use my grandson's pretentious name - I call him "the baby" instead'

Lifestyle

Celebrate Mother's Day on Heart

Share your Mother’s Day Message on Heart

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has revealed her Spring themed house

Stacey Solomon reveals incredible Spring makeover of Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

Dani Harmer has opened up about being unable to breastfeed her son

Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer opens up about being unable to breastfeed in candid post

Celebrities

Dom was left upset on Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia controversy over Domenica Calarco’s ‘leaked photo’

TV & Movies

The Dancing on Ice final is not on this week

Why is Dancing on Ice not on tonight and when is the final on ITV?

Dancing On Ice 2022

Have you ever noticed this about the iconic Disney classic?

Disney fans have just noticed a HUGE plot hole in Cinderella

Lifestyle

The best films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day

11 films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared off the results of her mermaid bathroom transformation

Stacey Solomon shows off stunning shell sinks in her new mermaid bathroom

Celebrities

The charity are bringing abandoned dogs across to the UK to re-home

Abandoned Ukrainian dogs looking for new homes in the UK

Lifestyle

Frankie Bridge appears on Heart's new series No Filter

Frankie Bridge's honest bedtime routine that encourages her sons to speak about their feelings

Celebrities