Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan teases 'dramatic' season two for Penelope on Heart Breakfast

By Naomi Bartram

Nicola Coughlan appeared on Heart Breakfast to talk about what's next for Bridgerton's Lady Whistledown.

Bridgerton fans rejoice, because season two of Netflix’s hit period drama is set to be released on Friday.

And ahead of the launch, Nicola Coughlan chatted to Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden about what we can expect from her character Penelope Featherington.

Fans of the show will know that at the end of series one Penelope was revealed as the infamous Lady Whistledown.

“Series two kicks off quite dramatically for Penelope,” Nicola told Heart.

When Amanda asked what else we can expect from her character, Nicola admitted that her best friend Eloise (Claudia Jessie) is set to get in the way.

The star said: “Penelope doesn’t know anything, but she’s very keen to know and is very curious and asks a lot of questions.”

“It gets very stressful for Penelope, when she’s at the balls it’s her business time, she has to collect all the gossip.

“But she has Eloise glued to her side, so she loves her but she has a paper to write and it gets more stressful as the season goes on.”

She added: “It was very fun to film. She has an alter ego which was very fun. She’s Irish.”

Based on a book series by Julia Quinn, the second series of Bridgerton is focused on Anthony Bridgerton - played by Jonathan Bailey - and his love story with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

It’s predicted to be one of the most popular Netflix series of the year, with Nicola admitting she has only just come to terms with how big the show has got.

“I don’t think we realised at the time because we were locked in our homes,” Nicola said.

“It’s only really now, I was in Texas and these teenage girls were like ‘ah’ and that was really strange, that’s crazy.”

