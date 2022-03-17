Exclusive

Catherine Tate causes chaos as Nan on Heart Breakfast

Catherine Tate appeared on Heart Breakfast this week to talk about her new film The Nan Movie.

After first hitting our screens all the way back in 2004, Catherine Tate is back with her brand new film The Nan Movie.

And ahead of the release, Nan decided to drop by the Heart Breakfast studios on Thursday to chat to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

Jamie and Amanda put her straight to work, tasking Nan with giving our Heart listeners some advice.

First up was Zoe, who asked what party trick she could use to impress her friends, to which Nan replied: “I have just learnt a new party trick, it’s how you can dance without peeing yourself.”

The Nan Movie is out on Friday. Picture: Warner Bros

Not stopping there, Nan was then tasked with helping Elaine out with plans for her daughter’s hen do.

“We didn’t have hen do’s back in my day,” Nan said.

“Me and my best friend, Long Mary, we went down Brighton Pier with half a sandwich and a Guinness.

“Then we went back to the guest room, nicked everything we could and went home and that was a good night out.”

Sarah then asked whether she should tell her office crush that she was in love with him, to which Nan responded: “I say risk it for a biscuit.

“Has he got a few quid? If he has then chance it, who cares?”

Nan’s big screen movie will hit cinemas on Friday, with Gavin & Stacey star Matthew Horne returning to play her long suffering grandson, Jamie.

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

