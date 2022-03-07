Martin Compston tells Heart Breakfast Line Of Duty could be back

By Naomi Bartram

Line of Duty star Martin Compston has told Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden the show could be back for another season.

Martin Compston has answered the one question we’re all desperate to know - when is Line of Duty coming back?!

The popular sixth season of the BBC drama aired back in 2020 and was thought to be the last.

But now Steve Arnott actor Martin Compston has teased he might be back in AC12 during a chat on Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda.

Admitting he doesn’t know what will happen in the future, the 37-year-old said: “I’m delighted people have taken it to heart but we’re in no different position than we’ve ever been.

Line of Duty season 6 was thought to be the last. Picture: BBC

“When we finish the series we take at least a year or two years off and then if Jed (Mercurio) thinks there’s a story to tell.”

He added: “I fully understand people want to know when it’s coming, but for us we’re just doing the usual thing.”

Martin stars in Line of Duty alongside co-stars Vicky McClure - who plays Kate Fleming - and Ted Hastings actor Adrian Dunbar.

Meanwhile, Martin was on the show talking about his brand new drama Our House which is set to air on ITV tonight.

Based on a 2019 novel called the same name by Louise Candlish, the four-part drama tells the story of Fi Lawson (Tuppence Middleton).

When Fi arrives home one day she finds a family moving into the house she shares with husband Bram (Martin).

