Martin Compston tells Heart Breakfast Line Of Duty could be back

7 March 2022, 09:33

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Line of Duty star Martin Compston has told Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden the show could be back for another season.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Martin Compston has answered the one question we’re all desperate to know - when is Line of Duty coming back?!

The popular sixth season of the BBC drama aired back in 2020 and was thought to be the last.

But now Steve Arnott actor Martin Compston has teased he might be back in AC12 during a chat on Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda.

Admitting he doesn’t know what will happen in the future, the 37-year-old said: “I’m delighted people have taken it to heart but we’re in no different position than we’ve ever been.

Line of Duty season 6 was thought to be the last
Line of Duty season 6 was thought to be the last. Picture: BBC

“When we finish the series we take at least a year or two years off and then if Jed (Mercurio) thinks there’s a story to tell.”

He added: “I fully understand people want to know when it’s coming, but for us we’re just doing the usual thing.”

Martin stars in Line of Duty alongside co-stars Vicky McClure - who plays Kate Fleming - and Ted Hastings actor Adrian Dunbar.

Meanwhile, Martin was on the show talking about his brand new drama Our House which is set to air on ITV tonight.

Based on a 2019 novel called the same name by Louise Candlish, the four-part drama tells the story of Fi Lawson (Tuppence Middleton).

When Fi arrives home one day she finds a family moving into the house she shares with husband Bram (Martin).

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blue floral dress from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue floral dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Line of Duty's Martin Compston is married to Tianna Chanel Flynn

Inside Martin Compston's relationship with actress wife Tianna Chanel Flynn

TV & Movies

A list sustainable brands run by women

International Women's Day: Female-owned sustainable and ethical brands

Lifestyle

Our House is airing on ITV

Our House cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Martin Compston and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

The Ipcress File is based on a novel of the same name

Is ITV's The Ipcress File a true story and is it the same as the film?

TV & Movies

The Ipcress File was filmed in Liverpool and Croatia

Where was The Ipcress File filmed? Locations in Liverpool and Croatia revealed

TV & Movies

The Ipcress File is on ITV this month

The Ipcress File episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama?

TV & Movies

The Ipcress File full cast revealed

The Ipcress File cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

Wonder of the Seas set sail from Florida on Friday March 4

World's biggest cruise ship with huge water park and zip line to sail today

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon returned to Loose Women today

Stacey Solomon opens up on Rose's tongue-tie struggle as she returns to Loose Women

Celebrities

Do you put the milk in first? (Stock images)

Pouring milk first makes the ideal cup of tea, research shows

Lifestyle

These care home residents have been treated to some fluffy company

Adorable chicks hatched in care home to help boost residents' heath and wellbeing

Lifestyle

This puppy smiles at everyone who visits her

Rescue puppy smiles at everyone hoping a family will adopt him

Lifestyle

Martin Compston has shared his thoughts on a new Line of Duty series

Line of Duty season seven could begin in months, teases Martin Compston

TV & Movies

ITV and BBC have pulled out of the theme park plans

Plans for £3.5billion 'UK Disneyland' thrown into chaos over 1cm spider

Lifestyle