Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts go head-to-head in Heart Breakfast’s ultimate dog agility course

Heart Breakfast's Amanda Holden enlisted the help of dog Rudi to help her win the ultimate agility course.

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts went head to head on Monday in the ultimate dog agility contest.

Heart Breakfast’s Amanda brought her little pup Rudi - a Yorkshire Terrier, Jack Russell mix - onto the roof terrace to go up against Ashley’s adorable Pomeranian, Diva.

The pooches were tasked with going through some zig-zag cones, before jumping over hurdles and then through a twisty tunnel.

First to the starting line was Rudi, who looked unsure as he stepped up to take on the assault course.

Amanda saved some of her breakfast to bribe her pup as she tempted him with a sausage.

Amanda and Ashley went head-to-head. Picture: Heart

But after Rudi decided against completing the course, Amanda had to crawl through the tunnel herself, and made it out the other side in an impressive 42 seconds.

Unfortunately, since Rudi had a big helping hand, Jamie Theakston gave him a ten second penalty.

Next up, it was Ashley’s dog Diva’s turn to show off her skills.

But living up to her name, she wasn’t overly impressed with the course and ran off in the opposite direction.

Ashley then decided to take on the course herself, before she got stuck in the big tube.

After a lot of struggling, she made it out in 50 seconds, but had to face her own 10 second penalty.

This means Amanda and Rudi were crowned the champions!

