When is Bridgerton season 3 part 2 released? Date and time of next instalment

16 May 2024, 12:00

Bridgerton season three comes in two parts
Bridgerton season three comes in two parts. Picture: Netflix

By Zoe Adams

Netflix has split the popular Bridgerton series 3 into two - so when is the next part coming out?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridgerton has taken over our TV screens once more as we fully binge-watched the first four episodes of the hit Netflix show - so when can we watch part 2?

Split into two parts, Bridgerton delivered it's first instalment on May 16th, dropping four hour-long episodes of new Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton romance drama.

And while most of us powered through part 1 pretty quickly, we're now eagerly awaiting for the next drop to continue our fascination.

So when is season 3 part 2 released? Here's the date and times you need to know:

Penelope and Colin are the main characters in Bridgerton season three
Penelope and Colin are the main characters in Bridgerton season three. Picture: Netflix

When is Bridgerton season 3 part 2 released?

Following the first drop on May 16th at 8am in the UK, viewers will have four weeks to wait until part 2 arrives on Netflix.

The final four episodes will be released on June 13th, also at 8am for those watching in Britain. The time differs depending on what country you're tuning in from.

Colin and Penelope are set to fall in love in Bridgerton
Colin and Penelope are set to fall in love in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

What happens in Bridgerton season 3 part 2?

At present, we don't know how producers plan to break up the romantic journey of Penelope and Colin but what we do know is what the episodes will be called, giving us a slight insight into what might be coming next.

The Bridgerton episode names are as follows:

Part 1

Episode 1: “Out of the Shadows”

Episode 2: “How Bright the Moon”

Episode 3: “Forces of Nature”

Episode 4: “Old Friends”

Part 2

Episode 5: “Tick Tock”

Episode 6: “Romancing Mister Bridgerton”

Episode 7: “Joining of Hands”

Episode 8: “Into the Light”

Watch Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix now.

