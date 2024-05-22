Are Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton dating in real life?

22 May 2024, 14:21

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton on the Bridgerton red carpet in New York
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton have addressed the off-screen romance rumours. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington's romance has taken over our TV screens but are they a couple away from the show too? Here's what's been said.

Bridgerton fans have not been disappointed with Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's romance in season 3 part 1 so far - in fact, fans are so convinced by it, they're wondering if Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are dating in real life.

With an unbreakable friendship and now a fiery romantic connection (no one will get over THAT carriage scene), stars Nicola and Luke have been so convincing with their relationship, Netflix viewers are positive they must be girlfriend and boyfriend away from the show too.

And with Bridgerton part 2 just around the corner, we've been told there are some pretty steamy scenes coming our way so we're sure the questions around Penelope and Colin's real life spark will continue.

Here's what we know about Nicola and Luke's relationship.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton play the romantic lead in season 3 of Bridgerton. Picture: Getty

Are Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton dating in real life?

Both Nicola and Luke have been honest in their responses to this question and sadly Bridgerton fans, it's a no.

Not dating in real life, the acting pair have admitted though the rumours are sweet as their friendship means so much to them.

Talking at the New York premiere to Extra, the Irish actress said: "We think it’s really sweet, I think because we truly love each other. I’ll never get to do something like this again, on this scale. It’s so nice having such a lovely friend that I can do all this with.”

She went on to call him a “really special person in my life”.

They've also both thanked their friendship for allowing them to partake in those Bridgerton sex scenes so comfortably with one another.

Talking to Teen Vogue, Luke said: "Ultimately, we're just on set, and playing around and having fun, and playing these two characters that are just softly in love, and it's great.

"I'm really glad that we got to share it together. It was like having a really close friend as you're going through something that's maybe quite daunting."

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton on the Bridgerton New York red carpet
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are the best of friends away from Bridgeton scenes. Picture: Getty

Who is Nicola Coughlan dating?

Nicola remains very private about her real life romantic relationships so it's currently unknown if she is dating.

Rumours once suggested she dated her former Derry Girls star Laurie Kynaston but that was neither confirmed or denied.

Is Luke Newton dating?

Again, Luke has never made his romantic life very public but it's believed he split from long-term girlfriend Jade Louise Davies in 2023.

It has since been speculated he's dating model and dancer Antonia Roumelioti.

