Exclusive

John Krasinski talks reuniting with Steve Carell amid reports of The Office reboot

John Krasinski has spoken about working with Steve Carell on their new movie. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

The Office favourite John Krasinski has spoken about teaming up with Steve Carell on his latest project.

John Krasinski, 44, has revealed what it was like working with his former The Office co-star Steve Carell, 61, on his new movie, IF.

This confession comes amid reports The Office is set to be 'rebooted', with fans desperate for the original cast to get together once again.

While Steve has shut down rumours he will be reprising the role of Michael Scott, there is a mini The Office reunion happening, as John and Steve have teamed up together for an animated film.

During an interview on Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda, John opened up about working with Steve, telling the hosts how he wrote a role in IF specifically for the 61-year-old.

Fans have been hoping for The Office to return. Picture: Getty

John began: "I wrote the part for him and I wasn’t even sure he was going to say yes, did I have enough juice to get Steve Carell in my movie? And when he said yes, I was thrilled, and then I think I thought it was going to be non-stop hilarity when he came into record."

Despite his hopes of fun, the 44-year-old went on to reveal that The Office co-stars ended up sharing a touching moment together, which left him in tears.

He revealed: "Instead he walks in and very Steve, gives the most heartfelt, beautiful speech to be me and said how proud he was of me that I’ve gone on to write and direct."

John Krasinski and Steve Carell worked together in the film IF. Pictured with Cailey Fleming and Ryan Reynolds. Picture: Getty

John added: "He just thinks it’s so beautiful and he’s seen everything I’ve done. So now this laughing fest was just pure tears, I was just weeping when he first came in and then we had some laughs.

"As soon as he did the character Blue, who’s the character in the movie, he crushed. He’s everybody’s favourite person."

Watch John Krasinski talk about working with Steve Carell here:

John Krasinski talks about working with Steve Carell again!

This latest collaboration comes amid rumours of a The Office spin-off, after a mockmentary-style show was green-lit to begin production in July.

However all may not be as it seems, as it turns out this new show is not a 'reboot' but will instead be set in The Office universe. The cast list has not been officially confirmed, but it is believed that Domhnall Gleeson, 41, and Sabrina Impacciatore, 56, will be taking part.

According to Variety, the plot of the untitled series involves: "The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters."

John Krasinski played Jim Halpert in The Office, while Steve Carell played his boss, Michael Scott. Picture: Getty

While the show does recognise The Office characters, it doesn't look like we'll be seeing them on the screen any time soon, as Steve confirmed he would not be taking part in the spin-off.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said: "I will be watching but I will not be showing up. It’s just a new thing and there’s really no reason for my character to show up in something like that."

He went on to add: "But I’m excited about it, it sounds like a great conceit. I love the idea — I guess it’s set in a failing newspaper company, and I worked with Domhnall Gleeson, who is one of the leads. I did The Patient with him and he’s an excellent actor and a super nice guy so I think it’ll be great."