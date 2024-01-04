Exclusive

Dan Levy reveals future of Schitt's Creek amid movie speculation

4 January 2024, 20:30

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Will there be a Schitt's Creek film? Co-creator and actor of the hit series reveals all.

Dan Levy joined Dev Griffin this week to chat about his new film Good Grief ahead of the release onto Netflix on Friday, 5th January.

During the chat, the actor opened up about the future of hit TV series Schitt's Creek and whether there will be a film amid fan speculation the cast could reunite.

Speaking to Heart, Dan said: "You will absolutely know if and when I'm doing a Schitt's Creek movie. Until that time, pressure that the answer is no, sadly."

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

