Exclusive

Idris Elba can't stop laughing in the most chaotic interview ever

7 May 2024, 14:09

Idris Elba can't stop laughing at his fart noises 💨

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Idris Elba finally tries Colin The Caterpillar cake, shows off his best fart noises and guesses nostalgic sounds as he joins Heart's Dev Griffin.

Idris Elba, best known for Luther, The Harder They Fall and Hijack, had the best time with Heart's Dev Griffin as the pair reunited for one of the most chaotic interviews ever.

The actor and DJ, who is starring in the new TV series Knuckles, finally got to try his first Colin The Caterpillar (after admitting to Dev last year he'd never had one) before going on to reveal how a fart noise never fails to make him laugh.

Idris also reflected on meeting his fans, revealing how hard he tries to make sure they have a good experience meeting him!

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

Listen to Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin, 7pm - 10pm weeknights & Saturday afternoons 12pm - 4pm

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

MAFS NZ is back for a fourth series

MAFS NZ start date, experts and cast revealed as season four begins

Married at First Sight

The MAFS NZ cast has been revealed

MAFS NZ 2024 cast revealed as season four release date announced

Married at First Sight

Jono says there is 'proof' that Sara did cheat on Tim during MAFS filming

MAFS Australia's Jono claims Sara did sleep with ex-boyfriend during filming

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Jono McCullough has called out expert John Aiken

MAFS Australia's Jono reveals experts are 'fed lines through earpiece' and would 'nap' during filming

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Timothy has taken a swipe at fellow groom Jack

MAFS Australia's Timothy takes brutal swipe at Jack as their feud escalates

Married at First Sight

Don Gilet is the new Death in Paradise Detective Inspector

Who is the new Death in Paradise detective Don Gilet? His age, famous ex-wife and previous roles revealed

Showbiz

Timothy and Jonathan have grown close since leaving MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia’s Timothy exposes editing errors after confirming friendship with ’slimy’ Jonathan

Married at First Sight

Gavin and Stacey was left on a cliffhanger following Nessa's dramatic proposal

How did Gavin and Stacey end? Your ultimate Christmas special recap

Showbiz

James Cordon has announced Gavin and Stacey's return

Gavin and Stacey to return for 'last ever episode' on Christmas Day

Showbiz

Buying London will arrive on Netflix in May

Buying London: Netflix series start date and cast revealed

Showbiz

MAFS Australia cast 2024

Where are the cast of MAFS Australia 2024 now?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia season 11 has seen brand new couple form

Which MAFS Australia couples are still together from 2024?

Married at First Sight

Rebecca Sarker stars as Manpreet in Emmerdale

Emmerdale star Rebecca Sarker's life away from Manpreet Sharma: Age, height and children revealed

TV & Movies

MAFS Australia's Tim and Sara have split since leaving the show

MAFS Australia Tim's new girlfriend revealed after shock split from Sara

Married at First Sight

Tim shared his thoughts on Married At First Sight couple Lucinda and Timothy - and he's not buying it!

MAFS Australia's Tim slams Lucinda and Timothy's relationship and claims it 'wasn't real'

Married at First Sight

Sara and Cassandra had a massive unaired fall out on MAFS Australia

The truth behind MAFS Australia stars Sara and Cassandra's unaired feud

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday