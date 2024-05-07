Exclusive

Idris Elba can't stop laughing in the most chaotic interview ever

Idris Elba can't stop laughing at his fart noises 💨

By Alice Dear

Idris Elba finally tries Colin The Caterpillar cake, shows off his best fart noises and guesses nostalgic sounds as he joins Heart's Dev Griffin.

Idris Elba, best known for Luther, The Harder They Fall and Hijack, had the best time with Heart's Dev Griffin as the pair reunited for one of the most chaotic interviews ever.

The actor and DJ, who is starring in the new TV series Knuckles, finally got to try his first Colin The Caterpillar (after admitting to Dev last year he'd never had one) before going on to reveal how a fart noise never fails to make him laugh.

Idris also reflected on meeting his fans, revealing how hard he tries to make sure they have a good experience meeting him!

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

Listen to Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin, 7pm - 10pm weeknights & Saturday afternoons 12pm - 4pm