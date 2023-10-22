Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell-Horner tease Spice Girls Reunion
22 October 2023, 19:00
Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner joined her former band member and Heart presenter Emma Bunton to talk all things girl power.
There was a mini Spice Girls reunion on Sunday as Emma Bunton was joined by Geri-Halliwell Horner to discuss her new book, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen.
The legendary ladies had a sweet catch up, where Geri revealed that Emma had actually inspired one of the characters in her novel.
Geri explained to Emma: "Charlie is my fave. One of my favourite characters, he's gorgeous, but he's got your kind heart, he's like, one of the good guys in life. Do you know what I mean? He's got that essence of Emma."
