You can now stay in a Harry Potter-themed house and it’s magical

This home in Orlando will provide the most magical Harry Potter-themed holiday.

Calling all Harry Potter fans, because this house in Florida is the perfect magical escape.

Introducing Wizard’s Way, which will transport you straight to Hogwarts with some incredible features.

The spacious property might look totally normal on the outside, but it hides a secret within its eight bedrooms.

Designed by Loma Homes, the owners say anyone lucky enough to stay will be 'fully immersed in the wizarding universe'.

And just one look inside and you’ll see why, because the bedrooms come with custom-carved wooden beds, opulent fireplaces and incredible chandeliers.

One of the beds is even made into the shape of the flying car that belongs to Ron Weasley’s dad from the second book, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Another bedroom centres around the Hogwarts train, while a third is guarded by the dragon from Gringotts bank.

Downstairs there’s also a huge seating area, open-plan kitchen and even a games room with a pool table.

Along with the beautifully designed rooms, there is also a heated pool and a private cinema room, so you can binge watch all the Harry Potter films.

The house can sleep up to 28 people and has eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, including a Harry Potter-themed master bedroom and princess-themed room.

Six of the bedrooms have en suite bathrooms, while there is also a gym, sand volleyball court and two golf courses.

The website states: “At our newest destination, Wizard’s Way, each of the eight bedrooms let you wake up in an enchanted setting.

“Special effects, custom-carved beds, and ambient sounds + custom mood lighting let you be fully immersed in this wizarding universe.”

The Champions Gate resort is a gated community that is built in 1,500 acres and is a 15-minute drive from Walt Disney World.

You can find out more on the Loma Homes website HERE.