You can now stay in a Harry Potter-themed house and it’s magical

9 February 2022, 13:24 | Updated: 9 February 2022, 13:29

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

This home in Orlando will provide the most magical Harry Potter-themed holiday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Calling all Harry Potter fans, because this house in Florida is the perfect magical escape.

Introducing Wizard’s Way, which will transport you straight to Hogwarts with some incredible features.

The spacious property might look totally normal on the outside, but it hides a secret within its eight bedrooms.

Designed by Loma Homes, the owners say anyone lucky enough to stay will be 'fully immersed in the wizarding universe'.

The Harry Potter house is in Orlando
The Harry Potter house is in Orlando. Picture: Loma Homes
You can stay in this Harry Potter themed house
You can stay in this Harry Potter themed house. Picture: Loma Homes

And just one look inside and you’ll see why, because the bedrooms come with custom-carved wooden beds, opulent fireplaces and incredible chandeliers.

One of the beds is even made into the shape of the flying car that belongs to Ron Weasley’s dad from the second book, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Another bedroom centres around the Hogwarts train, while a third is guarded by the dragon from Gringotts bank.

Downstairs there’s also a huge seating area, open-plan kitchen and even a games room with a pool table.

There is a Hogwarts train themed bed
There is a Hogwarts train themed bed. Picture: Loma Homes
There is a Harry Potter themed theatre
There is a Harry Potter themed theatre. Picture: Loma Homes

Along with the beautifully designed rooms, there is also a heated pool and a private cinema room, so you can binge watch all the Harry Potter films.

The house can sleep up to 28 people and has eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, including a Harry Potter-themed master bedroom and princess-themed room.

Six of the bedrooms have en suite bathrooms, while there is also a gym, sand volleyball court and two golf courses.

The website states: “At our newest destination, Wizard’s Way, each of the eight bedrooms let you wake up in an enchanted setting.

You can stay in Arthur Weasley's car
You can stay in Arthur Weasley's car. Picture: Loma Homes
There is a chess set outside
There is a chess set outside. Picture: Loma Homes

“Special effects, custom-carved beds, and ambient sounds + custom mood lighting let you be fully immersed in this wizarding universe.”

The Champions Gate resort is a gated community that is built in 1,500 acres and is a 15-minute drive from Walt Disney World.

You can find out more on the Loma Homes website HERE.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

All the Valentine's Day gift ideas you'll need!

Valentine's Day 2022 gift ideas for him and her

People who catch Covid will not have to isolate in future Government plans

All Covid isolation rules set to be scrapped this month, says PM

News

Karen's Diner is opening in the UK

‘Karen’s Diner’ with rude staff and terrible service is coming to the UK
If you like puzzles you'll LOVE this one

Can you find the word 'love' hidden in this tricky brainteaser?
Here is what the Heart.co.uk team have their eyes on this month...

Lust List February 2022: Things to try, buy and do this month

Trending on Heart

The Tinder Swindler's victims appeared on This Morning

Tinder Swindler victim defends asking for £600k donations to pay off debts

Netflix

Daniel Mays starred in EastEnders

Who did Daniel Mays play in EastEnders and where is he now?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has revealed her new bathroom

Stacey Solomon unveils incredible dinosaur-themed bathroom for Rex

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a skirt from Reiss

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pleated midi skirt from Reiss

Celebrities

Adele dedicated her Brit award to her husband

Adele breaks down in tears as she dedicates Brit Award to ex-husband

Celebrities

Upgrade your beauty bag with some exciting new essentials

Cult beauty products 2022: CBD skincare, bond repair, retinol and dewy highlighters

Beauty

We want to know who your fashion winner of the night is

BRIT Awards 2022: Vote for your favourite red carpet look live from the ceremony

Fashion

A company is taking their employees on holiday

UK company is taking all its employees on a fully-paid holiday
Sue Radford is moving out of her home

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford plans to build new home as family outgrows 10 bed mansion

TV & Movies

Pluto is looking for his forever home after 11 years at a rescue centre

'World's loneliest dog' still searching for forever home after 11 years at rescue centre
Snow is set to fall in the UK next week

UK weather: New map shows Britain to be hit by 30cm of snow next week

News

Eddie Boxshall has shared a cryptic message about his split from Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen's ex Eddie Boxshall shares cryptic message about shock split

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black skirt and red jumper

Celebrities

Sammy Winward left Emmerdale seven years ago

Inside Emmerdale star Sammy Winward's life seven years after leaving soap

TV & Movies

Encanto's Stephanie Beatriz takes on the ultimate Disney lyric challenge

Encanto's Stephanie Beatriz takes on the ultimate Disney lyric challenge