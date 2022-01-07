Harry Potter fans go wild over magical 'Lumos' iPhone hack

7 January 2022, 10:53 | Updated: 7 January 2022, 10:55

Harry Potter fans have gone wild for this incredible hack
Harry Potter fans have gone wild for this incredible hack. Picture: Warner Bros
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

This incredible iPhone hack lets you turn on your torch by saying a magical spell...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Potter fans can now become real-life wizards (sort of...) as an incredible iPhone hack allows you to turn on your torch using just a spell.

If you're familiar with the franchise, you'll know that 'Lumos' is the name of the spell that enables you to light up your wand.

Now, you can do the same with the light on your iPhone, but you'll need to have Siri enabled first.

The hack was recently discovered by Twitter user @_Ivpotterhead, who wrote: "IF YOU'RE A HARRY POTTER FAN F***ING TELL SIRI ON YOUR PHONE 'LUMOS' I AM F****** GEEEKING RN."

The hack allows you to turn on the torch by saying a spell (stock image)
The hack allows you to turn on the torch by saying a spell (stock image). Picture: Getty

All you have to do is say "Hey Siri, Lumos", and the torch will magically light up.

When you want to turn the light off, you just repeat the hack with the spell 'Nox'.

Twitter users were in uproar over the hack, with one writing: "I'm freaking out this is so cool."

Another added: "IF YOU SAY NOX IT TURNS IT OFF THIS IS SO AWESOME."

Others also pointed out that it works with Samsung and Google phones, too.

One wrote: "Same to my Samsung users!! Just tried it with my S21+!"

Another said: "This works with Google Assistant too."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Mums, you might be the reason you have a genius child!

Children inherit intelligence from their mums, study finds

The woman sent a text to someone telling them to 'shhhh' as she told them she had coronavirus

Passenger caught sending text saying she has Covid while on plane

Travel

Royal Mint have unveiled their Queen's Jubilee coin

Royal Mint unveils commemorative coin for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Best luggage and travel accessories for jet-setting in 2022

Best luggage and travel accessories for jet-setting (hopefully) in 2022

Shopping

Jamie and Amanda want to hear what you're planning to do differently in 2022!

A New You For 2022: Embrace a positive mindset and get motivated with Heart Breakfast

Trending on Heart

Wendy and Hayley were left stunned at the refurbished racing boots

The Repair Shop viewers in tears as guest dies before seeing finished restoration

TV & Movies

Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer?

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK?

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer fans think they know who Mushroom is

The Masked Singer fans ‘uncover’ Mushroom's identity after huge Instagram clue

TV & Movies

Here's how The Radfords make their money

How do Britain's biggest family the Radfords make their money?

TV & Movies

Eden Taylor-Draper plays Belle Dingle in Emmerdale

Inside Eden Taylor-Draper's life away from Emmerdale

TV & Movies

Mark Labbett has been praised for his gesture on The Chase

The Chase fans praise Mark Labbett's gesture to partially blind contestant

TV & Movies

The Apprentice house 2022 is in London

Where is The Apprentice house 2022?

TV & Movies

Claude Littner won't be in The Apprentice 2022

Why is Claude Littner not in The Apprentice 2022?

TV & Movies

Alan Sugar was back in The Apprentice boardroom earlier this year

When was The Apprentice filmed and how long did it take?

TV & Movies

The Apprentice candidates are paid to take part

Here's how much the Apprentice candidates get paid on the show

TV & Movies

Karren Brady has two children

How old is The Apprentice's Karren Brady and what is her net worth?

TV & Movies

Tim Campbell has joined The Apprentice

Who is The Apprentice's Tim Campbell and what is his net worth?

TV & Movies

Sir Alan Sugar's net worth revealed

What is Sir Alan Sugar's net worth 2022 and how did he make his money?

TV & Movies

The Apprentice runs for 12 weeks on BBC One

The Apprentice episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the final?

TV & Movies

A full list of The Apprentice winners

The Apprentice winners: Where are they now?

TV & Movies