Harry Potter fans go wild over magical 'Lumos' iPhone hack

Harry Potter fans have gone wild for this incredible hack. Picture: Warner Bros

By Polly Foreman

This incredible iPhone hack lets you turn on your torch by saying a magical spell...

Harry Potter fans can now become real-life wizards (sort of...) as an incredible iPhone hack allows you to turn on your torch using just a spell.

If you're familiar with the franchise, you'll know that 'Lumos' is the name of the spell that enables you to light up your wand.

Now, you can do the same with the light on your iPhone, but you'll need to have Siri enabled first.

The hack was recently discovered by Twitter user @_Ivpotterhead, who wrote: "IF YOU'RE A HARRY POTTER FAN F***ING TELL SIRI ON YOUR PHONE 'LUMOS' I AM F****** GEEEKING RN."

The hack allows you to turn on the torch by saying a spell (stock image). Picture: Getty

All you have to do is say "Hey Siri, Lumos", and the torch will magically light up.

When you want to turn the light off, you just repeat the hack with the spell 'Nox'.

Twitter users were in uproar over the hack, with one writing: "I'm freaking out this is so cool."

Another added: "IF YOU SAY NOX IT TURNS IT OFF THIS IS SO AWESOME."

Others also pointed out that it works with Samsung and Google phones, too.

One wrote: "Same to my Samsung users!! Just tried it with my S21+!"

Another said: "This works with Google Assistant too."